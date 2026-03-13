GCC Restates Support for Morocco’s Sovereignty over Sahara, Territorial Integrity

The Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC) has reiterated its consistent position of support for Morocco’s sovereignty over the Sahara, and its commitment to the Kingdom’s security, stability and territorial integrity.

According a statement by Morocco’s foreign ministry, this position was expressed by the Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Mr. Jassem Mohammed Al-Budaiwi, during the 8th Morocco-GCC Joint Ministerial Meeting, held on Thursday in Manama via videoconference, with the participation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, MFA Nasser Bourita, and the Council’s Foreign Ministers.

The ministry said that this unified position, expressed by the Secretary General of the GCC on behalf of all member states, was confirmed by the participating delegations, who voiced their total and consistent support for Morocco’s Sovereignty over the Sahara, as well as their commitment to the Kingdom’s territorial integrity, while reiterating their rejection of any infringement on its national sovereignty.

“In this regard, the GCC once again welcomed the historic and decisive UN Security Council Resolution 2797, which established the autonomy plan under Moroccan sovereignty as the sole basis for the settlement of this regional conflict.

“It also expressed support for the efforts of the United Nations Secretary-General and his Personal Envoy, aimed at facilitating negotiations on the basis of the Moroccan autonomy initiative, in application of the said Resolution, in order to reach a final settlement to this conflict within the framework of Morocco’s sovereignty over its southern provinces.

The statement added that “This stance once again illustrates the strong brotherly ties and the deep-rooted solidarity between Morocco and its Gulf brothers, as well as the unity of positions in the face of the existential issues of the Arab Ummah, foremost among which are the preservation of national sovereignty and the territorial integrity of these countries.”

This position underscores the consistent and steadfast support of the GCC states for Morocco under the leadership of King Mohammed VI, reaffirming their backing of Morocco’s territorial integrity and full sovereignty over its lands.

Morocco’s engagement with the GCC has historically been marked by close political, economic, and social cooperation.

Observers note that the GCC’s continued endorsement reinforces Morocco’s position in the international arena, bolstering the Kingdom’s efforts to gain broader recognition of its sovereignty over the Sahara.

The GCC is a regional, intergovernmental, political, and economic union that promotes coordination, integration, and cooperation in economic, social, and military affairs among member states bordering the Persian Gulf