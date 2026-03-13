Gateway to the Holy Land: Ogun Airport Eyes First Hajj Flights

By Kayode Akinmade

Exciting times are unfolding in Nigeria’s Gateway State as Ogun prepares to live up to its name by becoming a true gateway—not just to other parts of Nigeria, but to the world.

For years, intending air travellers from Ogun and neighbouring states had to journey to Lagos to board both domestic and international flights. That reality is now changing.

Under the leadership of Governor Dapo Abiodun, Ogun State now boasts a modern airport built to high engineering standards and designed with striking aesthetic appeal. The facility—Gateway International Airport in Iperu-Remo—is gradually moving toward full operations, with the state government intensifying preparations to launch international passenger services.

The first international operation planned for the airport is the airlift of Muslim pilgrims travelling to Saudi Arabia for the Hajj.

The initiative forms part of a broader strategy by the state government to strengthen aviation infrastructure, stimulate economic growth and position Ogun as a major logistics and transportation hub in Nigeria’s South-West region.

Laying the Groundwork for International Flights

To ensure a seamless launch, Governor Abiodun has initiated a series of high-level engagements with federal agencies whose responsibilities are critical to the commencement of international operations at the airport.

The consultations are aimed at ensuring that all regulatory, operational and security requirements are fully met before the airport begins handling international passenger services.

Key agencies involved in the process include the Nigeria Immigration Service, the Nigeria Customs Service, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency and other regulatory and security institutions responsible for airport operations in the country.

To coordinate the process, the governor mandated Capt. Dapo Olumide, Consultant on Aviation Matters and Accountable Manager of Gateway International Airport, to lead discussions with the relevant agencies.

Olumide has already held meetings with officials of the Nigeria Immigration Service, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency and the Nigeria Customs Service, whose delegation was led by Assistant Comptroller-General B. Mohammed.

According to officials, the consultations are focused on establishing the necessary security architecture, deploying specialised personnel, installing passenger processing systems and ensuring full compliance with regulatory standards set by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

Security Agencies Align for Hajj Operations

As part of the preparations, security agencies responsible for aviation operations have pledged full collaboration with the Ogun State Government to ensure smooth Hajj operations at the airport.

The commitment followed a strategic security meeting held at the airport in Ikenne Local Government Area, where representatives from multiple agencies assessed the facility and outlined the operational requirements needed for successful operations.

Speaking during the meeting, the Ogun State Commissioner for Transportation, Gbenga Dairo, said the airport already possesses the infrastructure, facilities and management capacity required to handle Hajj flights.

He noted that the facility has been recognised by the NCAA and certified for domestic commercial flight operations.

“The intention is for Hajj operations to take place at Gateway International Airport this year,” Dairo said.

“Representatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Customs Service, the Department of State Services and the NCAA are here to outline the minimum requirements for a successful operation and assess the facilities available at the airport.”

He added that the agencies expressed satisfaction with the infrastructure and operational capacity already in place.

Dairo also disclosed that a temporary pilgrims’ camp would be established at the airport to process about 500 pilgrims expected to depart for the pilgrimage to the Holy Land.

Operational Readiness

Capt. Olumide explained that the airport, which has already commenced commercial flight operations, is equipped with modern facilities capable of accommodating different categories of aircraft.

He added that security agencies would continue to advise the state government on additional measures required to ensure seamless Hajj operations.

Olumide further revealed that the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria had earlier inspected and approved the airport for pilgrimage operations, while the Ogun State Muslim Welfare Board is making arrangements to airlift pilgrims through the facility.

A representative of the NCAA, Uyiekpen Asuen, also confirmed that the airport meets the required operational standards and has received the necessary approvals to commence commercial flights.

He noted that Gateway International Airport is among the 17 airports across Nigeria designated for Hajj operations.

Boost for Regional Connectivity

Once international services begin, the airport is expected to significantly improve regional connectivity, making it easier for travellers and pilgrims within Ogun State and neighbouring areas to access international flights.

Beyond pilgrimage travel, the airport is also expected to support cargo movement and international trade, providing easier access for investors and businesses operating within the state.

Officials believe the facility will complement existing aviation infrastructure in the South-West, particularly the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, while strengthening Ogun’s position as an emerging hub for aviation-linked commerce and logistics.

With these developments, Gateway International Airport is steadily transforming Ogun State’s aviation landscape—bringing the world closer to the Gateway State.

*Hon Akinmade is Special Adviser on Media to Ogun State governor