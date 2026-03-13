Army Buries Three Commanding Officers, Nine Others in Borno as Ex-Gov Collapses

• Zulum donates N5m each to families of the officers, N1m each to the others

Muhammad Kabiru in Maiduguri





The Nigerian Army has laid to rest three commanding officers and nine other personnel killed during counter-insurgency operations across Borno State.

The fallen soldiers were buried yesterday morning between10 and 12am at the Maimalari Military Cantonment Cemetery in Maiduguri.

THISDAY gathered that the quiet burial was organised under tight security to minimise media presence and public outrage.

THISDAY gathered that the burial conducted with full honour was witnessed by the commander of Sector 3, top military officers and the next of kins of the deceased soldiers.

Also in attendance were the officials of Borno State government, led by the Secretary to Borno State Government, Hon Bukar Tijjani, and the Commissioner for Local Government, Sugum Maimele.

However, shocked by the development, a former governor of Borno State, Maina Maaji Lawan, collapsed during the burial procession but was resuscitated

“In fact they had to give him water to break his fast before he regain his consciousness. Nine soldiers were buried according to Islamic rites, and three based on Christian rites.

“Borno State government gave each of the families of the three Lieutenant Colonels N5 million, while the other ranks got N1 million each,” he said.