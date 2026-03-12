Alleged Fraud: EFCC Arrests Edo Monarch, Other

Felix Omoh-Asun in Benin

The Okuokpellagbe of Okpella in Etsako East Local Government Area, HRM, Michael Sado and one Patrick Omkhagbo, have been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged fraudulent activities.

They were reported to have been arrested following a petition to the Benin Zonal Directorate of the anti-graft agency.

A. O. Osagie & Associates, counsel to the Ukhomuyo Council of Village Heads, was said to have written the petition on behalf of the community to the EFCC which led to their arrest.

A source in the Benin Zonal office of the EFCC confirmed their arrest.

The source said that while their arrest remains a routine practice based on the petition against them, the outcome of their interrogation would determine the next step to be taken.

The council of village heads had accused the traditional ruler of allegedly converting the entire Ukhomuyio community into his personal estate by allegedly collecting huge sums due to the community from the natural resources in the area into his personal account.

They accused him of disrespecting the people and usurping the constitutional powers of the Edo State Government.

They also alleged that he breached the subsisting Community Development Agreement (CDA) between Okpella Cement Plc (Dangote Cement) and Ukhumuniyo Community. They said the agreement was drawn from provisions of section 116 of the Nigerian Minerals and Mining Act 2007.

They said: “In the said Community Development Agreement (CDA), it was clearly stated that the Host Mineral Producing Community (Ukhumuniyo Community) where the mining activities of Okpella Cement Pic (Dangote Cement) are carried out shall be entitled to certain sums of monies, wherein the sum of N250 million be paid annually to the Host Community, which is Ukhomuyio.”

However, they said without recourse to the subsisting agreement, another bank account was opened by the traditional ruler with the name of Okpella Community Development and he is allegedly the sole signatory to it.

“Sir, as we write you, our clients have been pleading with members and Youths of Ukhomunyio Community, Okpella, Etsako East Local Government Area, of Edo State, not to be involved in any violent conduct, as the “Suspect” is threatening that he will cause intra communal warfare in Okpella Community, if our clients escalate his alleged financial crimes.

“Insecurity is commonplace in Okpella Community, and the threats to cause intra-communal warfare should not be taken with kid gloves or as a mere hollow statement.

“We implore you to invite, arrest and prosecute the Suspects and other Complicit Staff of the Dangote Cement Plc, Okpella, Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State as their activities does not only have the elements of various economic crimes but it is a call to anarchy and lawlessness in the society.”