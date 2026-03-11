Tinubu Nominates Lamido Yuguda As CBN Dep Gov

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Lamido Abubakar Yuguda as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, subject to confirmation by the Senate.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday by presidential sppkesperson, Bayo Onanuga, the appointment is in accordance with Section 8(1) of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act, 2007.

Yuguda’s nomination followed the recent appointment of the erstwhile Deputy Governor, Mr Bala Bello, as Special Adviser to the President on Political Economy.

The President charged them to discharge their responsibilities with renewed dedication, professionalism, and commitment to Nigeria’s economic stability and growth, in their respective roles.

Yuguda’s last public post was as director-general of the Securities and Exchange Commission, a position he held from 2020 to 2024.

He is an alumnus of Ahmadu Bello University, where he graduated in 1983 with a B.Sc. in Accountancy. In 1991, he obtained a master’s degree in Money, Banking and Finance from the University of Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Yuguda, a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and a CFA charterholder, began his career in 1984 at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as a Senior Supervisor in the Foreign Operations Department.

He also worked as an economist in the Africa Department of the International Monetary Fund from 1997 to 2001, when he returned to the CBN. He retired from the CBN in 2016, after serving as Director of the Reserve Management Department for six years.