Benue Intensifies Efforts Towards Rebuilding Yelewata

George Okoh In Makurdi

The Benue State Government is making significant strides in its recovery efforts for victims of the 2025 Yelewata attacks. The administration is combining immediate humanitarian support with a structured resettlement programme aimed at restoring stability, dignity, and livelihoods to affected families.

As part of its urgent relief measures, the Governor Hyacinth Alia government has disbursed N56 million in direct cash aid to 1,000 verified households, providing N50,000 each to support families in meeting essential needs such as food, medicine, and small-scale trade.

A specialised technical committee was deployed to verify beneficiaries and ensure accountability, guaranteeing that every naira reaches its intended recipients.

The resettlement programme, according to his Technica Adviser, Solomon Orpev, focuses on returning families to their ancestral lands, with 5,883 internally displaced persons (IDPs) enrolled in the Benue State Health Insurance Scheme. New medical and sanitation facilities are under construction to improve public health and protect against diseases like Lassa Fever.

To support the resettlement efforts, the administration is building 60 new two-bedroom homes and classroom blocks in Yelewata, replacing overcrowded camps with structured communities. So far, 53 out of the 60 have reached lintel level. These coordinated measures demonstrate Governor Alia’s commitment to establishing Benue as a national benchmark for humane, data-driven resettlement and sustainable community recovery.

Through these initiatives, the Benue State Government is working towards restoring stability, dignity, and livelihoods to affected families, and promoting a brighter future for the people of Yelewata and the state as a whole.