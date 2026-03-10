  • Monday, 9th March, 2026

NIMASA Boss Extols Contribution of Women to Nigeria’s Maritime Development

The Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Dayo Mobereola has applauded the contributions of women to the development of the Nigerian Maritime industry.

In a goodwill message to mark the 2026 International Women’s Day with the theme “Give to Gain”, Dr Mobereola celebrated the strength, expertise and invaluable contributions of women to the sector emphasising that the industry has gained progress, innovation and sustainable growth through their efforts.

According to him, “I celebrate your strength, expertise, and invaluable contributions to our maritime industry. The theme #GiveToGain reflects your daily impact. Through your professionalism, leadership, and resilience across sea-going, regulatory, technical, and administrative roles, you give excellence and our sector gains progress, innovation, and sustainable growth.”

He further commended the dedication of women in the industry and reaffirmed his commitment to “a maritime industry where every woman is empowered to lead and thrive”. 

