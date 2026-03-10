AGF Takes Over Malami, Son’s Prosecution

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, has taken over the prosecution of former Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, SAN, and his son, Abdulaziz, in a five-count charge bordering on terrorism financing and illegal possession of firearms filed by the Department of State Services (DSS).

The Director of Public Prosecutions of the Federation, Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, disclosed this when the case came up before Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Oyedepo told the court that the DSS had transmitted the case file to the office of the AGF. He therefore, applied for an adjournment to enable the Attorney-General review the file and take an informed decision.

Counsel to the Defendants, Adedayo Adedeji, SAN, said he did not oppose the request, but added that, if the prosecution fails to proceed at the next adjourned date, he would ask the court to strike out the charge.

Responding, the DPPF argued that the defence’s suggestion to strike out the charge was premature and speculative, at this stage of the proceedings.

After listening to both parties, Justice Abdulmalik adjourned the matter till March 10, 2026 for trial.

Malami and his son are being prosecuted by the DSS over alleged terrorism financing and unlawful possession of firearms, including a Sturm Magnum weapon and several cartridges, contrary to the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022 and the Firearms Act, 2004.