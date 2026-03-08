Eminent Sons, Daughters of Owa Kingdom to Be Honoured at Obi Efeizomor’s 88th Birthday Celebration 

Sunday Okobi in Lagos and Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Eminent sons and daughters of the Owa Kingdom in Ika North-East Local Government Area (LGA) of Delta State, who have distinguished themselves in their various fields of human endeavour, will be honoured with royal awards as part of activities to mark the 88th birthday anniversary of the Obi of Owa, His Royal Majesty, Dr. Emmanuel Efeizomor II.

This was disclosed yesterday by the Ceremonial Planning Committee for the week-long celebration honouring a widely acclaimed modernist and octogenarian monarch.

While briefing journalists at the palace in Owa-Oyibu, the Chairman of the committee and the Inneh of Owa Kingdom, Chief Nkenchor Okwuokenye, noted that the royal title of ‘Owa Grandmaster’ would form the zenith of the more than a dozen awards to be bestowed on the respective beneficiaries, whose identities would only be unveiled during the celebration.

Okwuokenye, who is also the Personal Assistant (PA) to the Obi of Owa, was flanked by Prince Victor Efeizomor, son of the Owa monarch and a Senior Special Assistant to the Delta State Governor on Media, and Prince Jegbefume Frank, a Prince of Owa.

He noted that Obi Efeizomor II was well-deserving of any honour that could be bestowed on him at this auspicious landmark of 88 years old, having been on the throne for nearly 66 years and representing the face of modern Owa Kingdom during those remarkable years.

Of particular significance on the list of events lined up for the royal celebration, which would span four days, is the Obi of Owa Unity Football Competition, scheduled to kick off the unity-fostering celebrations.

Okwuokenye disclosed that the grand finale of the novelty football competition would signal the commencement of the birthday anniversary on March 10, 2026, adding that the event would feature the eight clans that make up Owa Kingdom.

The final football match scheduled to be held at the pitch of the University of Delta, Owa-Alero Campus, at 4 p.m., is the only event to take place outside the grounds of the palace of the Obi of Owa.

The chairman of the occasion disclosed that the preliminaries of the competition have begun, noting that they have brought together youths across the eight communities of the kingdom in the true spirit of unity and healthy competition.

“It is a symbolic reflection of the harmony and oneness that define Owa Kingdom under the reign of our revered monarch,” adding that the event will also feature the presentation of prizes and cash gifts to deserving participants and outstanding performers.

He added that the day would also feature the presentation of Royal Awards to selected sons of the kingdom. At the same time, deserving individuals will be conferred with chieftaincy titles by the Obi of Owa, to be personally conducted by the royal father.

He stated that March 12 has been designated as Award Day and the main day of the celebration, noting that: “On this day, distinguished sons and daughters of Owa Kingdom will be honoured for their socio-economic and cultural contributions to the development of the kingdom.

“The award ceremony is a moment to celebrate excellence, commitment, and selfless service to Owa Kingdom.

“It is our way of recognising those who have contributed meaningfully to the growth and development of our land.

“The event will also feature the ceremonial cutting of the birthday cake in honour of the monarch,” the chairman of the occasion added.

Meanwhile, Okwuokenye also disclosed that March 13 has been set aside as Owa Cultural Day.

According to him, various cultural groups from within and outside the kingdom will perform to showcase the rich heritage and traditions of the Owa people.

“Cultural Day will be a vibrant display of our customs, music, and dance,” he added.

According to him, the celebration is expected to climax on Saturday, March 14, 2026, with a grand Praise and Thanksgiving Service at the Owa Royal Palace ground.

The event is expected to attract dignitaries from within and outside Delta State, including royal fathers, political leaders, friends, and admirers of the monarch.

“This is more than just a birthday celebration. It is a celebration of 66 years of purposeful and peaceful reign, visionary leadership, and unwavering commitment to the unity and progress of the Owa Kingdom.

“We hereby call on all sons and daughters of Owa Kingdom, friends and associates, to come out en masse to celebrate our royal father. It is an opportunity to celebrate our identity and pass on our cherished traditions to future generations. It will be a remarkable day in our rich history,” the chairman of the occasion added.