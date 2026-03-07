Ondo APC Group Faults Court Order on Party Congress, Cites Electoral Act

Fidelis David in Akure

A political pressure group within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, the Ondo APC Arise Movement, on Thursday raised legal concerns over a court order affecting the party’s congress in the state, arguing that internal party matters are largely outside the jurisdiction of the courts under the Electoral Act 2026.

On Monday, the Federal High Court sitting in Akure, Ondo State, through Justice Toyin Bolaji Adegoke, in an ex parte ruling, restrained the APC and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from proceeding with the congress pending the determination of a substantive suit but the party defiled the order and proceeded with the Congress.

However, in a statement issued in Akure and jointly signed by its Chairman, Yemi Patrick Adetoyinbo, and Secretary, Odele Olatubosun, the group stressed that political actors must operate within the confines of the law and respect statutory provisions governing party affairs.

The group specifically cited Section 83(5) of the Electoral Act, which it said provides that “no court in Nigeria shall entertain jurisdiction over any suit or matter pertaining to the internal affairs of a political party,” except in circumstances expressly provided for by law.

According to the statement, the Act further stipulates that where such actions are brought contrary to the provision, courts should refrain from granting interim or interlocutory injunctions, but rather suspend ruling until the stage of final judgment while granting accelerated hearing on the matter.

Quoting the law, the group said: “Section 83(6) provides that where such action is brought in negation of this provision, no interim or interlocutory injunction shall be entertained by the court. Rather, the court shall suspend its ruling and deliver it at the stage of final judgment while giving accelerated hearing to the matter.”

It added that the same section prescribes sanctions, including a minimum cost of N10 million each against the counsel and the plaintiff, where a suit is found to have been filed in violation of the provision.

The group also referenced Section 83(3) of the Act, noting that the law empowers the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to direct enquiries on party matters to the appropriate officials of the political party at the national, state, local government or ward levels.

“It is to be noted that Section 83(3) of the Act provides that the Commission may direct its enquiry to the Chairman or Secretary of the political party at the national, state, local government, area council or ward level, as the case may be,” the statement said.

Raising concerns over the implications of the court order, the group questioned the motive behind the legal action, asking what it described as a “fundamental question” about those behind the move.

“Who wants to destabilise the APC in Ondo State and for what end?” the group asked.

The Ondo APC Arise Movement said it represents what it described as the “silent majority” of party members committed to the stability of the ruling party in the state.

It maintained that party stakeholders would continue to defend the unity and legal integrity of the party’s processes.