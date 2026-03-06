FG Clarifies FEC Decision on PG Medical College ACT, Says PhD Compliments, not Equivalent to Medical Fellowship

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja





The Federal Ministry of Education has issued a clarification regarding reports circulating across traditional and digital media platforms on the approval granted by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) to amend the Act governing the Nigerian Postgraduate Medical College.

In a statement released on Thursday night and signed by the director of media and public relations, Folashade Boriowo, the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa explained that the approval granted by Council enables the College to seek accreditation from the National Universities Commission (NUC) to award Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degrees in relevant medical and research disciplines.

It says the Minister noted the development has been widely misinterpreted in some reports as suggesting that a PhD degree would replace or be considered equivalent to medical fellowship. He emphasised that this interpretation is incorrect.

According to the statement, “Dr. Alausa clarified that medical fellowship remains a distinct and higher professional qualification in clinical practice, awarded to physicians who have successfully completed rigorous residency training and other postgraduate medical education requirements required for specialist practice.

“The decision of the Federal Executive Council simply expands the academic mandate of the Nigerian Postgraduate Medical College. In addition to its long-standing responsibility of awarding professional fellowships to qualified physicians, the College will now be able—upon accreditation by the National Universities Commission—to offer PhD programmes for candidates who wish to pursue advanced academic research alongside their professional medical training.

“Under the proposed framework, physicians undergoing postgraduate medical training will have the option to integrate a structured doctoral research pathway with their fellowship programmes where appropriate.

“This approach is expected to strengthen Nigeria’s capacity for high-level medical research, academic medicine, and specialist knowledge development, while preserving the integrity and prestige of professional medical fellowships.”

The Federal Ministry of Education explained that the clarification has become necessary to correct misconceptions suggesting that the PhD degree is being placed on the same level as fellowship qualification.

Rather, the reform introduces an additional academic pathway that complements the existing professional training structure.

The Ministry further emphasised that the reform reflects the Federal Government’s commitment to strengthening postgraduate medical education, expanding opportunities for advanced research and innovation, and aligning Nigeria’s specialist medical training framework with global best practices.

It therefore reassures the public, the medical community, and academic institutions that the approval does not diminish the value or status of medical fellowship in Nigeria, instead, it represents a strategic effort to deepen academic scholarship within the country’s medical training system and enhance Nigeria’s competitiveness in global medical research and education.