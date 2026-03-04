  • Wednesday, 4th March, 2026

Rotary International District 9111 Organises Presidents- elect Learning Seminar 

Business | 2 hours ago

Rotary International District 9111 is set to host its Presidents- elect leadership Learning seminar between Friday and Saturday, March 6 to 7, 2026 at Festival hotel, Festac, Lagos for club presidents who will serve during the 2026-2027 Rotary year. 

District 9111 Governor-elect, Bukola Bakare disclosed that the training seminar will equip incoming presidents with leadership skills and shared experiences to lead their clubs. 

The elected incoming presidents will be trained on the expectations and responsibilities of their roles and offices. 

She revealed  that past District Rotaract Representative, Alllan Ntambi from Uganda will speak on Today’s Rotaractor, Tomorrow’s Rotary leader; pioneer District 9111 Governor and Chief Medical Director  Ace Medicare Ltd,  Dr Oluwole Kukoyi will train participants on “Planning your year ahead”; and District 9111 Governor-nominee, Dr Samuel Ayetutu will speak on “ Planning meetings and providing satisfying club experience”. 

Bakare added that other facilitators include: past District 9111 governor, Otunba Bola Onabadejo’s training on Rotary “Foundation fundraising strategies”; former Managing Director of Crittall Hope Plc and past District governor, Remi Bello will be training on “Telling your Rotary Story”; while Special Assistant to Akwa Ibom State Governor and District 9111 executive Secretary, Michael Effiong will speak on “Public Image and Social media” ; District 9111 Governor nominee designate, Engr Ade Oyenekan will be speaking on “ Rotary program for young leaders”; and Mr Oladele Olanike training is on “leadership and the power of a creative mind.” 

Chairman of Presidents-elect Learning Seminar (PELS), past Assistant Governor Efedi Jellily added that, “participants will gain in-depth knowledge on leadership, Rotary operations, strengthen their professional networks, and develop skills on team building, and project management.”

Efedi noted that “ the training is designed to hone the leadership skills of our new club presidents so that they can perform effectively and efficiently,” and urged participants to take the training program seriously. 

