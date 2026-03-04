KingMakers Powers Enugu Tech Festival as Innovators Converge

KingMakers, a leading African gaming and digital entertainment company, in partnership with the Enugu State Government, anchored the 2026 Enugu Tech Festival, convening over 10,000 innovators, founders, developers, investors, and policy leaders at the Enugu International Conference Centre from February 24–27.

The four-day innovation platform was designed to accelerate technology adoption, digital skills development, entrepreneurship, and ecosystem collaboration across Southeast Nigeria. It marked a significant step in Enugu State’s ambition to position itself as a leading regional technology and innovation hub.

KingMakers’ Managing Director, Gossy Ukanwoke, played a visible leadership role throughout the festival, engaging stakeholders and reinforcing the company’s long-term investment in youth empowerment and digital development.

Speaking at the festival, Ukanwoke said: “Innovation thrives where government vision and private-sector execution align. Our partnership with the Enugu State Government reflects a shared commitment to building sustainable innovation ecosystems beyond traditional tech hubs. Platforms like the Enugu Tech Festival create real access to knowledge, networks, and opportunity for thousands of young Nigerians.”

Structured to deliver both inspiration and access, the festival featured keynote addresses, panel discussions, startup exhibitions, ecosystem showcases, and strategic networking sessions aimed at connecting young innovators to tangible career and entrepreneurial pathways within the digital economy.

As Nigeria’s tech ecosystem continues to expand beyond Lagos into emerging regional hubs, KingMakers remains committed to deepening strategic partnerships that democratize access to innovation and unlock sustainable economic opportunities across the country.