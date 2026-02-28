  • Saturday, 28th February, 2026

Winners Emerge Nationwide in NIVEA’s N3bn Promo

Nigeria | 4 seconds ago

Omolabake Fasogbon

NIVEA’s N3 billion national consumer promotion has entered its sixth week, rewarding more Nigerians receiving cash prizes and other rewards at the ongoing campaign.
At the Week Six raffle draw held recently, Popoola Roseline from Ibadan and Alhaji Ibrahim from Kaduna were among 10 consumers who won N1 million each.


The promotion, which runs for 12 weeks, offers cash prizes, vouchers and airtime to consumers who purchase selected the brand’s body lotion products and enter a code via mobile phone.
Roseline commented that the prize would help her raise capital for a planned business. As for  Ibrahim, the money would support his livestock business during the Ramadan season.


So far, about 60 consumers have won N1 million each since the beginning of the exercise, while 300 participants received N50,000 shopping vouchers.
Also, approximately 400,000 participants have received N1,000 airtime rewards through the instant win category.

Marketing Director for Central, East and West Africa at Beiersdorf, Fiyin Toyo, said consumers would continue to emerge as winners in the remaining weeks of the campaign.

“The promotion requires consumers to purchase any NIVEA 400ml body lotion variant, retrieve the unique code on the pack, and dial a designated USSD code to enter weekly draws and receive instant airtime rewards,” he added.

