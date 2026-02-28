COAS: Nigeria Must Deploy Advanced Air Power, Drones to Win Modern Wars

*AIEDs: military moves to control fertiliser distribution in North-east

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has emphasised that achieving operational superiority in modern warfare requires the seamless integration of advanced aviation platforms and unmanned aerial systems, supported by responsive administrative frameworks.



Also, the Nigerian military has unveiled plans to regulate the distribution of fertiliser across the North-east theatre of operations in a bid to prevent its diversion for the production of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

Lieutenant General Shaibu said the expansion of the Nigerian Army Aviation wing remains a central pillar of the Army’s ongoing modernisation drive and a decisive force multiplier in addressing Nigeria’s evolving security challenges.

The COAS made this known during a strategic visit by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Mr. Richard Pheelangwa, to Army Headquarters in Abuja.



According to a statement issued by the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Apollonia Anele, Lieutenant General Shaibu stressed that sustained policy backing and predictable resource allocation are critical to maximising the operational impact of air power.

He noted that the ongoing expansion of Army Aviation capabilities, alongside enhancements in unmanned aerial systems, has significantly improved response times, precision engagement and situational awareness across various theatres of operation.

He explained that these capabilities are reshaping battlefield dynamics and strengthening the Nigerian Army’s capacity to project power, dominate operational spaces and protect the civilian population.

However, he cautioned that the success of these modernisation efforts depends largely on sustainable funding mechanisms, efficient procurement processes and robust logistical support.

Predictable resource flows, he said, would guarantee continuity, operational effectiveness and long-term dominance, enabling Army Aviation to fully deliver on its strategic mandate in support of ground forces.

The COAS also highlighted the increasing infrastructural and logistical demands arising from the growth in personnel strength approved by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

With thousands of recruits currently undergoing training, he called for deliberate investment in barracks construction and the upgrade of facilities to ensure adequate accommodation, improved welfare and enhanced living standards.

He described these measures as essential to boosting morale, strengthening cohesion and sustaining operational effectiveness.

In his remarks, Mr. Pheelangwa described the visit as a strategic engagement aimed at deepening collaboration between the Ministry of Defence and the Nigerian Army.

He reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to enhancing administrative synergy, eliminating procedural bottlenecks and prioritising effective resource governance and policy implementation in support of the Army’s aviation expansion and broader modernisation agenda.

The engagement, he noted, is designed to ensure sustained operational superiority and reinforce national security.

In another development, at a press briefing in Abuja yesterday, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Michael Onoja, said the measure followed recent interceptions and intelligence indicating that terrorist groups continue to exploit agricultural supplies for bomb-making.

He disclosed that troops of Operation Hadin Kai on 23 February 2026 intercepted a Toyota pick-up truck loaded with vehicle spare parts and fabrics allegedly destined for Boko Haram elements.

In a separate operation in the Bade Local Government Area of Yobe State, soldiers also impounded a truck conveying 460 bags of fertiliser suspected to be en route to insurgents.

In another development, 42 illegal miners were arrested in Gulani LGA of Yobe State, disrupting activities believed to be a source of funding for insurgency in the region.

Onoja said Operation Hadin Kai had intensified offensive operations to strengthen community resilience and prevent a resurgence of terrorist activities.

The renewed offensives targeted flashpoints including Abadam, Bama and Damboa LGAs of Borno State, as well as Damaturu and Geidam LGAs of Yobe State.

He cited a recent encounter near Sabsawa village in Borno State on 21 February 2026, where troops repelled a terrorist incursion with what he described as “overwhelming firepower”, neutralising several insurgents and forcing others to retreat.

According to him, sustained operations have kept Boko Haram, ISWAP and JAS elements under pressure, denying them safe havens and disrupting their operational networks.

Follow-up exploitation missions have also led to the recovery of arms, ammunition and other logistics equipment.

Turning to the North-west, Onoja revealed that troops under Operation Fansan Yamma had introduced agro-security patrols aimed at safeguarding farmlands and protecting herders.

The initiative, he said, is designed to reduce farmer-herder tensions often exploited by criminal and terrorist groups, enhance food security and dismantle local criminal networks.

He added that infrastructure rehabilitation projects in bandit-prone areas were contributing to economic revival and discouraging youth involvement in crime.

The recent donation of 25 Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) by the Zamfara State Government, he noted, has further strengthened operational mobility and rapid response capability.

Providing a summary of operational outcomes for February 2026, Onoja stated that troops across various theatres arrested 312 terrorists, rescued 409 kidnapped victims and received the surrender of 46 insurgents.

Breaking down the figures, he said 85 suspects were arrested in the North-east, where 104 kidnapped victims were also rescued and 46 insurgents, along with their families, surrendered.

In the North-west, 36 terrorists were arrested and 104 victims rescued, while in the North Central, 78 suspects were apprehended and 54 victims freed. In the South-south and South-east, 59 and 54 terrorists were arrested respectively.

Responding to questions on the apparent escalation of attacks on civilian targets, Onoja maintained that sustained military pressure was yielding results but acknowledged that terrorists often shift tactics when weakened.

“When pressure is mounted on them, they tend to attack soft targets in an attempt to create panic and exaggerate their relevance,” he said. “That, however, will not deter ongoing operations. In due course, they will be flushed out from wherever they are hiding.”

He attributed some of the intensified operations to enhanced cooperation with the United States, describing the partnership as a significant boost to Nigeria’s counter-terrorism efforts.

He expressed confidence that the impact of the collaboration would become increasingly evident.

Onoja emphasised that the achievements recorded in February reflected the Armed Forces of Nigeria’s commitment to safeguarding the country.

As the holy seasons of Ramadan and Lent commence, he extended goodwill to citizens observing the periods of reflection and prayer.

He urged Nigerians to remain vigilant, report suspicious activities through the emergency line 193, and continue cooperating with security agencies to ensure peaceful and incident-free observances.