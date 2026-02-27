Outrage Over Alleged Transfer of N100m Anambra Fund to Ex-IGP’s Son’s Account

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka





There is outrage among citizens of Anambra State, over the alleged transfer of the sum of N100million from Anambra State Government account to the bank account of one Victor Egbetokun, said to be son of the ex-Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

Reports by Sahara Reporters revealed the money was transferred in four tranches of N25million each.

During a live television interview, Force Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, while reacting to this alluded that the allegation was true, and that the former IGP’s son confirmed it and was advised to direct his account officer to reverse the money, and it was immediately done.

Despite this, the revelation has unsettled a lot of Anambra people who have expressed surprise at how Anambra finances are managed under Prof Chukwuma Soludo.

Others believe the transfer was more than just a coincidence as the money could have found its way into any other account, especially that of an Anambra indigene or contractor, than Mr. Egbetokun who has no business in the state.

As the topic dominates major discussions, a public affairs analyst and major critic of the state government, Kingsley Ubani, said: “The question is how did the money get there? Out of the 36 states of the federation, it had to be Anambra State – a state managed by an acclaimed Professor of Economics that N100m will “miss road” and the state government failed to quietly retrieve it, until it became a matter for public discourse?

“The question now on the lips of Ndi Anambra is, who approved the transfer of the sum of N100m to the IGP son’s account and why? If the sum of N100m can be transferred in error without the sender knowing that he has made such an erroneous transfer, how much money has been transferred in error in the past?

“The N100m transfer is an indictment on Professor Chukwuma Soludo, and Ndi Anambra deserve some explanation,” he said.

Also, another indigene of the state, Mr. Peter Ndukaike, said: “To me, what is worrisome is that the Anambra State governor and his government have refused to comment on the matter since it broke. I think they are looking for a way to suppress it, or simply wish that their silence will make it die a natural death.

“If such an amount can be transferred out in ‘error’, who knows how much of Anambra funds have been so moved without any trace. It is worrisome because our governor is a man of immense integrity and this should not be expected.”

Journalist Fisayo Soyombo in a post on Facebook said: “There are 237.5million Nigerians. The Anambra State Government was going to make an erroneous N100m transfer but it did not land in the account of you reading this or me or the possible 237.5million others.

“Instead, the Anambra State Government transferred funds from the security vote to the son of Nigeria’s number one internal security official. I like that you people think Nigerians are fools and I hope you know Nigerians consider you fools too. The feeling is mutual!”

Meanwhile, the Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Christian Aburime, has reacted to the allegation, insisting the transfer was not connected to Anambra State Government.

“I don’t know why people are making a big matter out of something that had long been settled. Anambra State Government has no hand in the transfer. It was an honest error and has already been reversed. This thing happened months back, and has been settled.

“Even though it was an error, it was not by Anambra State Government. I don’t want to talk about this, but you know that the governor of Anambra State, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo is a renowned finance manager and you can attest to his prudence. He is not one to throw away money.

“Like I said, the matter has nothing to do with Anambra State Government. It was an error, but not by Anambra State Government.

“You and I have gotten money erroneously like that, and this one happened months back and had been reversed, and that ends it,” he stated.