  • Tuesday, 14th April, 2026

Guinness Nigeria Surpasses N1trn Market Capitalisation

Featured | 8 seconds ago

Kayode Tokede

Guinness Nigeria Plc has achieved a landmark milestone, surpassing the N1 trillion mark in market capitalisation on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), underscoring strong investor confidence and a sustained track record of value creation.

As of April 10, 2026, the company’s market capitalisation stood at approximately N1.01 trillion, with an enterprise value of N1.05 trillion. 

This milestone reflects a significant re-rating of the business by the market, driven by improved fundamentals and a renewed growth trajectory.This achievement caps a remarkable 18-month period during which the company has delivered substantial improvements in shareholder value. As of April 12, 2026, Guinness Nigeria’s share price closed at N462.90, reflecting strong upward momentum and sustained investor confidence in the company’s strategic direction and performance outlook.The company’s latest audited financial results for the 18-month period, ended 31 December 2025, further underscore this transformation. 

Guinness Nigeria delivered revenue of N730.80 billion, while gross profit rose by 152 per cent to N230.48 billion, demonstrating strong margin expansion and improved operational efficiency.In a significant turnaround, the company recorded a net profit after tax of N41.16 billion, recovering from a loss position in the prior period. 

Commenting on the milestone, Chairman of the Board, Prof. Fabian Ajogwu in a statement said: “This is a defining moment for Guinness Nigeria and a strong validation of the strategic direction we are pursuing. 

“Crossing the N1 trillion market capitalisation threshold reflects the resilience of our business, the strength of our brands, and the renewed confidence of the investment community in our long-term prospects. We remain committed to disciplined governance, sustainable growth, and long-term value creation for all stakeholders.”

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