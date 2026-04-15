LCCI Urges Exploitation of Nigeria’s Potential to Achieve Emerging Export Hub

Dike Onwuamaeze

The President of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Mr. Leye Kupoluyi, has declared that Nigeria’s export potentials must now be fully explored to establish Nigeria as an emerging export hub for new markets needing supplies from new routes and supply chains.”

Kupoluyi made this declaration during the LCCI Export Group 2-Day Exporters Development Programme with the theme, “From Indigenous Production to Global Market.”

According to him, “Nigeria’s pathway to economic resilience and prosperity lies in its ability to transition from an oil-dependent economy to a diversified, export-driven one. The challenges posed by geopolitical tensions, oil price volatility, and supply chain disruptions are real, but they also present a compelling case for structural transformation. By investing in export capacity, promoting value addition, and strengthening competitiveness, we can build an economy that is not only resilient but also globally relevant.”

He said recent trends in non-oil exports, particularly in agro-commodities, fertilizers, and selected manufactured goods exports, have demonstrated that Nigeria possesses the capacity to broaden its export base.

He, however, remarked that this potential is still under-optimised due to gaps in value addition, quality standards, and market access.

“It is precisely in response to these realities that the LCCI, through its Export Group, has designed this programme. The objective is to technically equip Nigerian businesses with the competencies required to compete effectively in international markets. Export development in today’s world is a sophisticated process that demands compliance with stringent standards, deep market intelligence, efficient logistics, and strategic positioning within global value chains,” he said

He added, “Critical dimension of this programme is its focus on moving businesses beyond primary production to value-added exports. For Nigeria, this transition is essential. Exporting raw cocoa, for instance, yields only a fraction of the value compared to processed chocolate products; similarly, exporting unprocessed agricultural produce limits our participation in global value chains. By contrast, value addition enhances competitiveness, improves foreign exchange earnings, and strengthens domestic industrial capacity. This is the pathway through which Nigeria can achieve sustainable export-led growth.”

He added that the evolving global trade landscape presents new opportunities that Nigeria must strategically position itself to exploit.