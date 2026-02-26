Seyi Tinubu Rolls Out Nationwide Fasting Relief Packages across Nigeria

• Targets Ramadan, Lent observers nationwide

Sunday Ehigiator





The Grand Patron of the City Boy movement, Seyi Tinubu, has commenced the nationwide distribution of Fasting Relief Packages across the 36 states of the federation in observance of the holy seasons of Ramadan and Lent.

The initiative, under the City Boy platform, is aimed at supporting citizens during the sacred period of prayer, fasting and reflection observed by Muslims and Christians across the country.

Organisers say the outreach reflects a commitment to fostering unity, shared responsibility and national cohesion across religious and regional divides.

Speaking on the rollout, a representative of the Grand Patron, Oluwatosin Shoga, described the programme as a practical expression of service-oriented leadership.

“The seasons of Ramadan and Lent remind us of the values that bind us as a nation: sacrifice, generosity and compassion. Through this nationwide outreach, we are reinforcing our belief that progress is strongest when communities stand together in mutual support,” Shoga said.

According to the organisers, the Fasting Relief Packages are being distributed through coordinated efforts by state chapters to ensure effective grassroots reach.

The programme covers both urban and rural communities, with volunteers overseeing distribution to vulnerable households and religious communities observing the fasting seasons.

The initiative, they said, aligns with broader advocacy efforts focused on youth engagement, community development and inclusive national growth.

Shoga noted that the platform remains committed to promoting civic responsibility, purposeful action and community-driven interventions designed to advance hope and opportunity for citizens across Nigeria.