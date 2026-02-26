N30m Damages: Group Hails Court Judgement Over Sowore, Seeks More Police Reforms

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja





The West Africa Youth Protection and Advocacy Network (WAYPAN) has welcomed the Federal High Court judgment that awarded N30 million in damages to activist Omoyele Sowore, describing the decision as a clear warning to security agencies and a boost for citizens’ rights.

In a statement signed by its Regional Coordinator, Rafiu Adeniran Lawal, the group said the ruling against the Nigeria Police Force, the past Inspector General of Police and the Lagos State Commissioner of Police reinforce constitutional protections for peaceful protest and assembly.

The group noted the court found that declaring Sowore wanted and arresting him over a protest against community demolitions in Lagos violated his fundamental rights.

“WAYPAN views this judgment as not only a personal victory for Omoyele Sowore but also a significant milestone for the protection of young people and young activists who face frequent harassment from the government at all levels.

“We urge the police, other security agencies, and governments at all levels to treat this ruling as a wake-up call. There must be an immediate review of cases involving harassment and rights violations, alongside concrete reforms in police leadership and operations,” Lawal stated.

The organisation stressed that the court’s decision clearly rebuked the Lagos State Commissioner of Police for declaring a citizen wanted without judicial authorisation.

“During the protest, activist Hassan Taiwo Soweto and Dele Frank were allegedly assaulted and sustained serious injuries. Reports indicate that the Commissioner of Police was present,” the group said.

The youth body called for comprehensive internal reforms within the police to ensure respect for citizens’ rights while maintaining law and order.

It also urged governments to adopt people-centred policies, particularly on sensitive issues such as community demolitions, and to prioritise dialogue over force.

WAYPAN further appealed to the federal government to undertake far-reaching police reforms to guarantee accountability and the protection of human rights, including a review of laws granting sweeping or ambiguous powers under national security and cybercrime frameworks.