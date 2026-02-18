Tinubu Names Kaduna Gov Sani as Renewed Hope Ambassador and Deputy DG

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu has appointed Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State, as Renewed Hope Ambassador and deputy director-general for party outreach, engagement, and mobilisation.

The appointment is with immediate effect.

According to a release issued on Tuesday by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga,

the President, as the leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), appointed Governor Sani to the role for his salient leadership and organisational abilities.

The governor’s responsibilities will include working in close collaboration with the director-general of Renewed Hope Ambassador and the party hierarchy, particularly the national chairman of the APC, to ensure harmony, inclusiveness, and strategic coordination across all levels of mobilisation and engagement architecture.

Tinubu expects the Renewed Hope Ambassador and deputy director-general to galvanise, promote and disseminate the party’s programmes and policies, including milestones and achievements, thereby strengthening public confidence and reinforcing the message of Renewed Hope nationwide.

In a letter conveying the appointment of Governor Sani, the President wrote: “The overall objective of your appointment is to ensure that the entire citizenry is aware of, understands, and ultimately supports our party and its candidates at all levels for broad national acceptance in the 2027 election. Preparation is critical and essential to achieving this outcome, and your leadership will be central to guiding this process effectively and strategically”