Lawal: FG Excluded Zamfara from N500bn Palliative Because I’m Not in APC

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





Zamfara State Governor, Mr Dauda Lawal, yesterday, made a serious allegation against the President Bola Tinubu-led federal government, alleging it adopted a selective political affiliation approach in the distribution of palliative funds to states of the federation.

Lawal said Zamfara State was denied the privilege of partaking in the N500 billion palliative because he was not a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), as the Tinubu government deliberately excluded opposition-led states.

He said Zamfara had not received any federal palliative funds since the removal of fuel subsidy because of his membership of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Lawal spoke in a trending video, alleging that states controlled by APC have received huge financial support from the federal government. He added that the funds were meant to help citizens cope with rising cost of living occasioned by the economic policies and reforms of the APC federal government.

Lawal said, “I know of states that have received from the over N500 billion from the federal government as palliative, but I have never received anything. I think the reason I don’t get it is because I’m not in the APC.”

The governor emphasised that Zamfara State had been left to struggle on its own despite facing serious economic and security challenges.

“Our administration in Zamfara State has had to rely solely on state resources to support residents through food distribution and other welfare programs,” he said.

He explained that the palliatives introduced by the federal government were supposed to be shared fairly among all states, regardless of party affiliation, stressing that citizens should not suffer because of political rivalry between different levels of government.

Lawal’s remarks highlighted growing frustration among opposition governors regarding perceived favouritism in federal resource allocation.

Similar complaints had arisen from Osun State, formerly controlled by PDP, which cried out over withheld local government funds.

The palliatives, which included cash transfers, food items, and other relief materials, were rolled out nationwide following the 2023 removal of fuel subsidies, a policy that triggered hyperinflation and increased living costs.

While the federal government initially provided some support packages to states, it was gathered that additional distribution and disbursements became varied.