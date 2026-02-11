  • Wednesday, 11th February, 2026

Tinubu Appoints Aliyu and Adesayo As CEOs of SHESTCO and NEMSA Respectively

Nigeria | 8 seconds ago

• Also appoints board members for NEMSA, nominates two as RMAFC commissioners

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Hon. Magaji Da’u Aliyu as the Managing Director of the Sheda Science and Technology Complex, Abuja.

Accordng to a release issued on Tuesday by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, the Sheda Science and Technology Complex (SHESTCO) is responsible for conducting research and development in technology and for operating a nuclear research facility.

The President also appointed Adesayo Olusegun Michael as the Managing Director/CEO of the Board of Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA).

Other Board members of NEMSA appointed by the President include Aliyu Abdulazeez (Executive Director, Technical); Ikechi Clara Nwosu (Chairman, South East); Zubair Abdur’rauf Idris (Member); Igba Elizabeth (Member-North Central); Sani Alhaji Shehu (Member–North East); Adeyemi Adetunji (Member–South West); Emmanuel Eneji Nkpe (Member–South South) and Charles Ogbonna Asogwa (South East).

Tinubu also nominated Amina Gamawa, representing Bauchi, and Abdullahi Muktar, representing Kaduna, as Commissioners to the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) and has sent the two nominees to the Senate for confirmation.

