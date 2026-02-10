Oba of Benin: Spate of Killings Nationwide Worrisome, Depressing

• Throws support for Tinubu, Okpebholo’s fight against insecurity

• Commiserates with Kwara people

The Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, yesterday expressed deep concern over the rising wave of killings across Nigeria, especially in the north, describing the situation as “worrisome and deeply depressing.”

In a statement signed by his Private Secretary, Chief Osaigbovo Osamwonyi, released on his behalf, the monarch decried the ongoing bloodshed, noting that the sanctity of human life, a cornerstone of traditional values, is being repeatedly violated. He condemned all acts of terror, calling them an assault on national peace and unity.

“The Royal Court of Benin, under His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare Il, CFR, has observed with profound anguish and deep-seated worry the continuing spate of senseless violence and killings ravaging our nation, most especially in the northern regions.

“On behalf of the entire Edo people, Oba Ewuare Il finds this relentless bloodshed absolutely worrisome and deeply depressing. The sanctity of human life, a cornerstone of our collective humanity and traditional values, is being trampled with alarming frequency. These acts of violence represent a grievous assault on the peace and unity of our country.

“The Benin Kingdom, in the strongest possible terms, condemns these senseless killings and all acts of terror that have brought untold grief and suffering to countless families and communities. Our hearts are heavy, and we stand in solidarity with all who have been victimised by this national malaise,” the statement stressed.

Ewuare II extended heartfelt condolences to the families and communities affected by the recent killings in Kwara State, mourning the irreplaceable lives lost. He also prayed that the souls of the departed find eternal rest.

“Specifically, the Royal Court wishes to extend its deepest condolences and sympathies to the families and communities affected by the recent tragic killings in Kwara State. We share in your pain and mourn the irreplaceable lives lost. We pray that the souls of the departed find eternal rest and that the bereaved are granted the fortitude to bear this immense loss” he said.

Besides, the Oba highlighted the heavy burden borne by traditional institutions in affected communities, commending their efforts to guide their people through the trauma while upholding moral and cultural values. The Oba affirmed that the Benin Kingdom stands in solidarity with these institutions and all Nigerians during this period of national distress.

“Furthermore, we extend our heartfelt sympathies to the revered traditional institutions across all affected communities. We recognise the heavy burden you bear in guiding your people through this trauma and in upholding the cultural and moral fabric in the face of such adversity. The Royal Court of Benin stands in brotherhood with you during this trying time,” the statement added.

Besides, the Oba threw his support behind national and state-led security initiatives. He commended President Bola Tinubu, for his efforts to eradicate terrorism and combat crime, and equally praised Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, for his security initiatives within the state.

He urged Nigerians to remain law-abiding and actively collaborate with government authorities at all levels to eliminate the scourge of insecurity, calling on citizens and responsible authorities to take urgent, decisive and sustained action to restore peace, security, and justice.

Describing the violence as a national malaise that has inflicted untold grief on countless families, the Oba stressed that stability must return for all Nigerians to live without fear.

“His Royal Majesty Oba Ewuare Il, in solidarity with a grieving nation, commends and expresses his full support for the security initiatives of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, aimed at eradicating terrorism and combating crime. The Oba equally commends and stands firmly behind the security efforts of His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo, the Executive Governor of Edo State.

“He further seizes this moment to urge all Nigerians to remain law-abiding and to actively collaborate with the government at all levels in eliminating this scourge that plagues our nation.

“We join our voice with all well-meaning Nigerians and responsible authorities in calling for urgent, decisive, and sustained action to restore security, peace, and justice across the land. It is our earnest prayer and hope that stability will return, and that every Nigerian may live without fear,” he stated.