CBN, NCC Move to Curb Failed Airtime and Data Transactions

Nume Ekeghe





The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) have taken a joint step to address the persistent problem of failed airtime and data purchases that leave customers debited without service delivery, unveiling a new framework aimed at tightening accountability across the payments and telecoms ecosystem.

The proposed in an exposure draft published on the CBN’s website yesterday in was developed by the apex bank’s Consumer Protection & Financial Inclusion Department in collaboration with the telecoms regulator, the framework reflects input from banks, mobile network operators, payment service providers and other industry stakeholders.

At the heart of the initiative is an attempt to bring order to a fragmented process that has fuelled rising consumer complaints, particularly as digital payments and mobile services deepen across Nigeria. The regulators said the framework is intended to clarify responsibility for transaction failures, standardise complaint resolution timelines and establish a coordinated redress mechanism spanning both sectors.

Signed by the Director of Consumer Protection and Financial Inclusion at the CBN, Dr Aisha Isa-Olatinwo, it stated: “The Consumer Protection and Financial Inclusion Department, in collaboration with the Consumer Affairs Bureau of Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), mobile network operators, banks, payment service providers, other industry stakeholders and relevant CBN departments, developed a Framework for the Resolution of Failed Airtime and Data Purchase Transactions aimed at addressing rising consumer complaints around failed airtime and data purchase transactions where customers are debited without successful service delivery.

“This development buttresses the need for the proposed framework to institutionalise clear accountability, standardise resolution timelines, and ensure a sustainable, coordinated approach to consumer redress across the financial and telecommunications ecosystems.”

The exposure draft has been circulated for stakeholder input, as the CBN invites banks, financial institutions, payment service providers and the wider public to forward their comments and suggestions by February 20, 2026.

Under the proposed rules, failed airtime and data transactions would trigger automatic, real-time refunds. The draft states that where service delivery fails, stakeholders must “refund Purchaser within 30 seconds,” regardless of whether the fault occurs at the bank, an NCC-authorised licensee or a mobile network operator.

To reduce friction for customers, the framework discourages manual intervention, recommending “automatic system triggered reversals” supported by end-to-end transaction visibility and standardised error codes across the value chain.

The draft also seeks to limit repeat debits and prolonged delays. Banks are required to cap transaction retries, with the document stating that “banks are to limit re attempts to twice only,” while customers must receive real-time alerts on whether transactions are pending, failed or successful.

On settlement and accountability, the regulators made clear that transaction failure notifications carry financial consequences, noting that “notifications of failure creates final settlement obligations between MNOs and NCC authorised licensees.”

The framework further outlines a structured dispute resolution process. It states that “disputes between Stakeholders pertaining to this framework and its subject matter shall first undergo dual resolution amongst affected parties,” adding that any matter unresolved within five working days would be escalated to the CBN and NCC.

To strengthen oversight, the exposure draft proposes a central monitoring system. According to the document, “there shall be a Central Monitoring Dashboard hosted by CBN and NCC for tracking reversals, SLA breaches, and customer complaints,” giving regulators real-time, nationwide visibility into transaction failures.