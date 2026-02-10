  • Tuesday, 10th February, 2026

Amoxicillin Not Banned in Nigeria, Says NAFDAC

Nigeria | 5 seconds ago

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NÀFDAC) has denied reports it has banned Amoxicillin in Nigeria.

In a statement signed by Director General of NÀFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, the agency said its attention has been drawn to a misleading video circulating on social media claiming that the agency has secretly banned Amoxicillin in Nigeria.

Adeyeye said: “This claim is entirely FALSE. NAFDAC has not banned Amoxicillin. While the agency routinely issues targeted safety alerts and recalls on specific substandard or affected batches of medicines, there is no blanket ban on the antibiotic in Nigeria.

“We urge the public, healthcare professionals, and stakeholders to disregard the misinformation and rely only on verified updates published on NAFDAC’s official channels”.

NÀFDAC had issued targeted safety alerts on certain batches and brands of Amoxicillin which it considered substandard and unfit for public use.

It however, said the measure was targeted at particular batches of the drug and did not constitute unilateral ban of the product.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.