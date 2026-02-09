Experts Reassess Africa’s Foreign Policy Trajectory at ACAD Dialogue

Sunday Ehigiator and Esther Oluku

Foreign policy experts,historianss and political scientists have called for a renewed and more coordinated diplomatic direction for Africa, as stakeholders gathered in Lagos for the inaugural Africa Coming of Age Dialogue (ACAD) series organised by the Murtala Muhammed Foundation (MMF) in partnership with the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA).

The policy workshop with the theme: ‘Has Africa Come of Age? Murtala Muhammed’s Pan-African Vision 50 Years Later’ was convened yesterday to mark the 50th anniversary of the assassination of former Nigerian Head of State, General Murtala Muhammed.

It provided a platform for critical reflection on Africa’s political, economic, and institutional evolution over the last five decades, as well as the continent’s positioning in an increasingly complex global order.

Participants at the dialogue examined the enduring relevance of Muhammad’s foreign policy philosophy, which placed Pan-Africanism and support for liberation struggles at the centre of Nigeria’s diplomatic engagement.

General Muhammed, who led Nigeria between 1975 and 1976, is widely regarded for redefining Nigeria’s foreign policy with a bold, independent, and Africa-focused outlook.

His administration was noted for taking strong positions against colonialism and minority rule, particularly Nigeria’s decisive support for the liberation of Angola, which significantly strengthened the country’s leadership standing across the continent.

Speaking during the event, the Chief Executive Officer of the Murtala Muhammed Foundation, Dr. Aisha Muhammed-Oyebode, said the ACAD series was designed to preserve Muhammed’s legacy while stimulating informed discourse on Nigeria’s foreign policy direction and Africa’s diplomatic future.

She explained that revisiting the foreign policy thrust of Muhammad’s administration offers important lessons for strengthening modern diplomacy, especially as African nations seek greater independence and strategic relevance in global decision-making processes.

According to her, “The initiative is also intended to broaden intellectual engagement on Africa’s foreign policy challenges and opportunities, while encouraging young Africans to embrace careers in diplomacy, governance, and international development.

“The ACAD series seeks to honour the 50th anniversary of General Murtala Muhammed’s assassination by reflecting on his fearless advocacy for African liberation, revisiting Nigeria’s foreign policy under his leadership,p and assessing the influence of his bold stance on Africa’s collective diplomacy.

“It also explores how Murtala’s foreign policy vision can inform Nigeria’s and Africa’s role in today’s multipolar world, while inspiring young Africans to pursue careers in diplomacy, governance, and international development.”

In his remarks, the Director-General of the NIIA, Prof. Eghosa Osaghae, said the dialogue’s theme, drawn from one of Muhammed’s speeches, underscores Africa’s growing confidence and self-determination in global affairs.

Osaghae noted that Africa’s development trajectory can no longer be evaluated solely through external benchmarks, stressing that the continent has increasingly asserted its agency in shaping its own political and economic priorities.

According to him, “To say Africa has come of age is to say that Africa has become its own voice and its own master.

“Africa now insists on pursuing paths determined by Africans for Africans, which is why the idea of African solutions to African problems resonates so strongly today.”

The dialogue also featured a panel discussion involving six foreign policy and political science experts, who highlighted the persistent challenge of external influence in Africa’s diplomatic and governance structures.

The panelists emphasised the need for stronger and more principled continental frameworks rooted in patriotism, institutional coherence,e and a shared sense of African identity.

They noted that while Africa has made significant progress in regional integration and global engagement, the continent must further consolidate its diplomatic strategies to effectively safeguard its interests.

They further advocated sustained collaboration among African States, regional organisations, and policy institutions to enhance Africa’s bargaining power in international negotiations and ensure the continent plays a more influential role in shaping global policies.

Stakeholders at the event agreed that dialogues such as ACAD remain critical for fostering intellectual exchange, policy innovation, and strategic reflection necessary for repositioning Africa’s foreign policy framework in a rapidly changing global landscape.