Foundation Food Outreach Supports Vulnerable Households Across Lagos, Ogun

The Margaret Modinat Foundation has provided food relief to more than 1,000 households across Ogun and Lagos states in its latest humanitarian outreach.

The initiative, led by the foundation’s founder, Princess Olanrewaju Osibote, was carried out simultaneously in Ijebu Ife, Ogun State, and several communities in Lagos, including Akowonjo, Egbeda, Igando Road, Abaranje Road in Ikotun, Olowo Ira, and Ojodu Berger.

According to Osibote, the exercise was designed to ease the pressure of rising living costs on low-income families and petty traders who depend on daily earnings. Each state recorded no fewer than 500 beneficiaries.

Residents received staple food items such as rice, tomato paste, spaghetti, and semovita, which were distributed in an orderly manner at the designated locations.

Speaking during the outreach, Osibote explained that the foundation’s choice of communities was guided by the need to reach vulnerable groups most affected by economic hardship. She emphasised that the organisation remains committed to sustaining such interventions, particularly during festive periods when many households struggle to put food on the table.

“This outreach is part of our ongoing effort to support families in need and spread hope across communities,” she said, explaining that the foundation was established in memory of her late mother, whose compassion for humanity continues to inspire its work.

Beneficiaries expressed gratitude for the gesture, describing it as timely and impactful amid current economic challenges.