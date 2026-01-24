Alain St. Ange:  Tourism Ministers in Africa Must Unite to Maximise Sector’s Potential

Former Seychelles Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Ports and Marine, Alain St. Ange, says Tourism Ministers in Africa must unite for the continent to benefit from the tourism sector. He also spoke on other salient issues. Charles Ajunwa brings the excerpts:

Africa’s tourism sector is still struggling to get the buy in of Western nations. How can African continent change this narrative?

Africa has everything needed for a successful tourism industry but continues to struggle with Western nations that remain key tourism source markets. This can change and this should change. Africa needs to put emphasis in rewriting its own narrative and this will give the continent its needed visibility. Today, every little challenge faced by a village is blown out of proportion and the fragile tourism industry suffers as insecurity or unsafe surroundings in Africa overtakes holiday pre-booking times.

Africa needs to wake up and take its future into its own hands.

As founding President of the African Tourism Board, how has the Board impacted on tourism in Africa?

The African Tourism Board (ATB) served its purpose as it attempted to unite Africa tourism to make the continent’s respective states more ready for tourism as an industry. ATB is visible as a tourism body of Africa and as ATB is seen, Africa’s presence is felt. The organisation has a lot more to do, but realistically the expectations from every tourism player of the continent makes the work just massive, though needed. ATB was a body that was needed and its presence on the continent has been felt positively.

You served on the Executive Council of the UN World Tourism Organisation. How is Africa maximising such organisations to its tourism?

I did sit on the Executive Council of UN Tourism in the Taleb Rifai days as Secretary General. Africa was always on the table. The Director for Africa at UN Tourism is a great person with her heart in Africa. UN Tourism remains an organisation that can deliver when the Secretary General is on the side of its membership. The world waits for the new Secretary General now taking office and hoping for a better run and more understanding of tourism. Africa can and should benefit much more and needs its Tourism Ministers to be united to make the difference.

With your background in hotel and tourism management from Germany and France, Seychelles, Channel Islands, and Australia, what are we not getting right in hotel growth in Africa?

I believe in the word ‘trust in ourselves’ and secondly for our leaders to stand behind our own before others. Financing, guiding policies and offering quality training need to be reviewed. The whole world knows that Africa is the giant waiting to be set free, but talk is talk and we often see a lot of that. African hotel and resort chains must be encouraged because they will come with local flair and know how. Successful ones exist but we need more and we need them to spread over the continent. Africa must stand behind our own and must be seen to be doing that.

What are the major challenges?

Firstly, the continent needs its tourism industry to work with a reduction of seasonal months. This will be achieved when Africa takes its narrative in its own hands because then visibility will be increased. Africa should never forget that ‘out of sight, is out of mind’ and when Africa in not on the table as a viable holiday option it will not be a favoured destination for the travelling holiday makers.

Then the leaders on the continent must believe in their tourism industry and have the desire to make it work. Finally, tourism must stop being the cow being milked nonstop instead of being adequately fed.

Your tenure as Minister of Tourism and Culture has continued to be a reference point as you transformed Seychelles into a leading global travel destination, driving sustainable tourism, empowering businesses, and attracting significant investments in resorts and hotels. How did you achieve this feat?

I moved into the office as minister after a couple of years as the islands Director of Marketing of its Tourism Board and as its CEO. This over and above my complete working life in the tourism private sector trade. My driving principle as minister was to listen and to work with the industry’s front line team – its private sector. It was a united mission set to make tourism work. Some key points we tackled visibility and made this a priority. Secondly, we made the decision for the Seychellois to claim back their tourism industry. More of out islanders entered the trade as leaders and operating side by side with the islands foreign investors. We worked as true and sincere facilitators for the industry. That was key to success.

What is your projection for tourism sector in 2026?

Tourism is vulnerable to outside forces. This is why it is said that when in the key tourism source markets people get a small sniffle, we in the tourism destinations immediately suffer from a bad flu or even asthma. But that said the industry is in the move. Travellers are on the lookout for innovative holiday options. Sustainable tourism options are being more sought and these Africa happily boast they have. I really believe the industry will do well in 2026.

You’re expected to speak at the Parliament House and Oxford University. What’s it all about?

My name appears on what is known as ‘speakers circuit’ list, and this continues to get me invited for speaking assignments or opportunities. Two coming back to back opportunities will see me, a small mid-ocean island boy, speak at the UK Parliament House on AI and at Oxford University on tourism in its broader sense looking at ethics and others.

I am honoured to be speaking at such prestigious venues. It is humbling always to receive speaking engagements and I can confirm I have done many all over Africa, in the ASEAN Block, on Cruise Ships, on TV breakfast-talk shows etc. I always enjoy it and know that I am flying the Seychelles and Africa flags high.