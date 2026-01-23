Tinubu Approves Posting of Three Out of 68 Ambassadors-designate

• Are, Oke, Dalhatu for US, France and UK respectively

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu has approved the posting of three ambassadors-designate, out of the 68 confirmed by the Senate in December, 2025.

Presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, in a release issued on Thursday evening, disclosed that President Tinubu confirmed the postings of Ambassador Ayodele Oke as the ambassador-designate to France, and Colonel Lateef Are (rtd) as the ambassador-designate to the United States of America.

Also confirmed by the President is the posting of Ambassador Amin Dalhatu, former ambassador to South Korea, as the high commissioner-designate to the United Kingdom.

In a memo to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tinubu urged the ministry to notify the governments of the four countries about the ambassadors-designate, in accordance with diplomatic procedures.