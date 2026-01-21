PDP: Court Dismisses Anyanwu’s Suit Seeking Recognition as National Secretary

•Orders INEC to publish David Mark’s list for FCT Area councils polls

Chuks Okocha and Alex Enumah in Abuja





Justice Mohammed Umar of a Federal High Court, Abuja, yesterday, dismissed the suit on the authentic National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The judge dismissed the suit after it was withdrawn by the former National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu.

Anyanwu had last year instituted a suit at the Abuja division of the Federal High Court, seeking validation as the authentic National Secretary of the PDP.

He had predicated his action on the decision of the party to recognise Mr Udeh Okoye, who had replaced him as national secretary.

Anyanwu had resigned his position as national secretary to contest the 2023 governorship election in Imo State.

After losing the poll, he attempted to return to his position but was greeted with stiff opposition.

A Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal in Enugu had in their respective judgments in 2024 sacked him as secretary and affirmed Udeh-Okoye.

But the apex court in its own decision set aside the judgment of the lower courts on the grounds that they ought not to have dabbled into the issue of secretaryship, which was an internal affairs of political parties.

Based on the judgment of the apex court, Anyanwu had brought an application before the Federal High Court, Abuja, seeking to amend the originating process to correct the issue for determination.

In granting the application trial judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, on May 19, slammed a fine of N150,000 against Anyanwu for stalling the court’s judgment.

But before Justice Ekwo could conclude the matter was transferred to Justice Mohammed Umar for determination.

At the last proceedings on November 5, 2025, Umar again granted Anyanwu’s request to amend his originating summons but not without a fine of N30, 000.

The award was in favour of all the respondents in the suit which included INEC, former National Chairman, Ambassador Iliya Damagum, PDP, Udeh-Okoye, former National Vice Chairman, PDP South-east, Ali Odela and former Deputy National Secretary of the party, Setonji Koshoedo.

He subsequently adjourned till January 20, for hearing.

When the matter came up yesterday, Anyanwu, through his lawyer, K. C. Njemanze, SAN, informed the court that he intended to withdraw the suit having been overtaken by event.

He explained that as of yesterday when the matter came up, Anyanwu was no longer the National Secretary as his tenured expired in November, last year.

While blaming the situation on the judicial process in the country, he urged the court to strike out the suit in order not to waste the precious time of the court.

Following submissions of lawyers representing the respondents, the judge dismissed the suit, adding that parties have already joined issues.

Justice Umar however declined to award cost.

Court Orders INEC to Publish David mark’s List for FCT Area Council Elections

Justice Mohammed Umar of a Federal High Court in Abuja, yesterday, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to publish names of candidates forwarded to it by the Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Senator David Mark, in respect of the February 21, Area Councils election in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Justice Umar made the order while delivering judgment in the suit filed by 17 candidates of the ADC, challenging the refusal of INEC to give them electronic access to enable them contest for elective positions in the forthcoming Area Councils election.

Delivering judgment in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1907/25, Justice Umar held that the evidence provided by the plaintiffs were credible enough for him to attach a “more probate value” adding that the plaintiffs also proved their case beyond reasonable to earn the reliefs sought in their originating summons.

He subsequently made an order directing INEC to recognise and publish the names of the plaintiffs as candidates of the ADC for the various positions the plaintiffs contested for in the substitution primary election of the ADC preparatory to the 2026 FCT Area Council elections.

Justice Umar further directed INEC to give the ADC electronic access to upload the names of the plaintiffs as her candidates for the various positions the plaintiffs contested for in the substitution primary election of the ADC preparatory to the 2026 FCT Area Council elections by virtue of Sections 29(1), 31, 33 and 84(1)(5)(6) of the 2022 Electoral Act and the Election Guidelines of INEC.

The names the judge ordered to be uploaded in INEC’s portal as candidates in the February 21 Area Council elections included Jafaru Shaibu, Ayenajeyi Yakubu, Dauda Awode, Ezra Zaki, Sunday Abraham, Ayuba Adam, Jamilu Kabiru, Nuhu Madaki, Ibrahim Ali you and Ogwuche Linus.

Others were Chibuike Anyika, Okechukwu Ironkwe, Godwin Adoga, Agada John, Onuoha Goodness, Mahrazu Bichi and Tobias Obechina.

They had dragged the electoral umpire to court for denying the ADC access to upload their names as ADC candidates in the forthcoming elections.