Alleged Bribery: Alison-Madueke’s  UK  Trial Begins January 26

Alex Enumah in Abuja





The trial of former Petroleum Minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke, at a United Kingdom Crown Court, on alleged bribery, would begin full blast from January 26.

Alison-Madueke, could be jailed for a minimum of 10 years if convicted on the six-count charge bordering on bribery.

Although, she pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against her by the UK authorities.

She has been restricted to the UK since her arrest in 2015, despite been released on bail.

The former petroleum minister on Monday, appeared before a London court as preliminary proceedings began in her corruption trial.

The initial hearing, which covered technical issues and jury selection, marked the start of court proceedings ahead of the full trial, scheduled to commence on Monday, January 26, THISDAY has learnt.

Meanwhile, the trial is expected to last between 10 and 12 weeks.

Alison-Madueke, who served as Nigeria’s Minister of Petroleum Resources from 2010 to 2015, was the first woman to hold the position and also became the first female president of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

In 2023, the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) formally charged Alison-Madueke with accepting bribes between 2011 and 2015.

According to the charge, Alison-Madueke had abused her position by receiving financial benefits in exchange for awarding multi-million-pound oil contracts.

The alleged benefits the UK prosecutors disclosed included receiving at least £100,000 in cash, chauffeur-driven vehicles, private jet flights and the use of several London properties.

Other alleged offences included receiving luxury items such as designer gifts, furniture, property renovations, payment of private school fees and staffing for the properties.

Besides the former minister, one Doye Agama and Olatimbo Ayinde are also standing trial in related bribery charges.

The case is being prosecuted by the UK’s National Crime Agency.