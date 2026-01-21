  • Wednesday, 21st January, 2026

Alleged Bribery: Alison-Madueke’s  UK  Trial Begins January 26

Nigeria | 4 seconds ago

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The trial of former Petroleum Minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke, at a United Kingdom Crown Court, on alleged bribery, would begin full blast from January 26.

Alison-Madueke, could be jailed for a minimum of 10 years if convicted on the six-count charge bordering on bribery.

Although, she pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against her by the UK authorities.

She has been restricted to the UK since her arrest in 2015, despite been released on bail.

The former petroleum minister on Monday, appeared before a London court as preliminary proceedings began in her corruption trial.

The initial hearing, which covered technical issues and jury selection, marked the start of court proceedings ahead of the full trial, scheduled to commence on Monday, January 26, THISDAY has learnt.

Meanwhile, the trial is expected to last between 10 and 12 weeks.

Alison-Madueke, who served as Nigeria’s Minister of Petroleum Resources from 2010 to 2015, was the first woman to hold the position and also became the first female president of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

In 2023, the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) formally charged Alison-Madueke with accepting bribes between 2011 and 2015.

According to the charge, Alison-Madueke had abused her position by receiving financial benefits in exchange for awarding multi-million-pound oil contracts.

The alleged benefits the UK prosecutors disclosed included receiving at least £100,000 in cash, chauffeur-driven vehicles, private jet flights and the use of several London properties.

Other alleged offences included receiving luxury items such as designer gifts, furniture, property renovations, payment of private school fees and staffing for the properties.

Besides the former minister, one Doye Agama and Olatimbo Ayinde are also standing trial in related bribery charges.

The case is being prosecuted by the UK’s National Crime Agency.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.