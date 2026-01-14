Police Foil Attack on Obajana Operational Base, Arrest Scores of Bandits in Kogi State

•Confirm attack on Benue community

George Okoh in Makurdi and Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja





The Nigeria Police Force has foiled an attempted attack on the Obajana operational base by suspected criminal elements and successfully arrested several suspects.

This was contained in a press statement by the Police Public Relation Officer, William Aya, in Lokoja, yesterday.

“It would be recalled that on 10th January, 2026, the Nigeria Police Force conducted a clearance and aggressive operation, supported by the Nigeria Police Force Air Wing through precision airstrikes, across identified flashpoints, hideouts, and assembly points known to be frequented by bandits and other criminal elements within Kogi State. The operation recorded significant success, which is believed to have provoked sleeper cells of the hoodlums.

“In a bid to retaliate, the criminal elements attempted to launch an attack on assets and facilities at the Obajana Operational Base. However, the attempt was swiftly repelled as Police operatives on duty conducted a coordinated counter-drill, effectively neutralising and degrading the assailants.

“As a result of the operation, several suspects were arrested, many of whom sustained varying degrees of gunshot injuries during the exchange. Law enforcement actions are ongoing to track and apprehend other fleeing suspects, as well as to unravel the source and motive behind the attack on the Police Operational Base.

“The Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Special Operation in Kogi State, AIG Alonyenu Idu, accompanied by the Commissioner of Police, Kogi State Command, CP Naziru Kankarofi, visited the scene for an on-the-spot assessment.

“During the visit, the AIG commended and motivated the officers and men at the Operational Base, urging them to sustain their courage, vigilance, and professionalism in the ongoing onslaught against banditry and other criminal activities in the State.

“The Nigeria Police Force reassures the good people of Kogi State, particularly residents of Obajana and its environs, that sustained security operations currently ongoing will be intensified and sustained until all criminal syndicates are completely dismantled.

“Members of the public are encouraged to support the Police by providing timely and useful information and to promptly report suspicious movements, strange persons, or groups to the nearest law enforcement agency. Such cooperation remains vital to sustaining peace, safety, and harmony across the State.

Police Confirm Attack on Benue Community

In a related development, the police command in Benue State, has confirmed the attack on Otobi community in the early hours of yesterday, where five people were killed.

Among the victims was a House of Assembly candidate for Otukpo-Akpa State Constituency on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general election, Igbabe Ochi.

However, in a statement, the Command’s spokesman, Udeme Edet, said four persons were killed in the attack, contrary to media reports.

“We can confirm that an incident occurred earlier today at Otobi-Akpa. Tragically, four individuals have lost their lives,” the Command’s spokesman said.

Commiserating with the families of the victims, and assuring them of the Command’s commitment in bring the attackers to justice, he said, “Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the family and loved ones affected by this incident.

“Investigation is in progress, and efforts are being made to arrest the perpetrators to face justice.”

The attack followed a Sunday night kidnap attempt at Ekwu-Ora’Odaba in Otobi, foiled by the community volunteers’ guards commander, Ocheme Jackson, and his team, prompting a high security alert in the community.