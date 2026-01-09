Publishers, Veterans Issue 14-Days Ultimatum to Police to Unravel Attackers of Arise NEWS Crew in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





A group under the aegis of Port Harcourt Press (PHP) has called on the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun and the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Adewole Adepoju, to speedily investigate, arrest and prosecute the attackers of the Arise NEWS Crew and an ex-commissioner in the state.

The Arise NEWS Crew and the former Rivers Commissioner for Employment, Dr. Leloonu Nwibubasa, were attacked by suspected armed men, during an interview in Port Harcourt.

Though the stolen items have been recovered and returned to the Arise NEWS staff, but there has not been report of arrest or prosecution of the suspects.

During a media conference in Port Harcourt, yesterday, the group who are body of veterans, publishers and media managers in Rivers, noted that, “When that journalism profession is threatened, the society of course will come under siege”.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Hon. Ogbonna Nwuke, a former House of Representatives member who represented the Etche/Omuma Federal Constituency, stated the attack was an act of intimidation, threat to both the Nigerian media and human lives, especially in the forceful carting away of broadcast equipment.

Nwuke who is the publisher of Port Harcourt Telegraph, said that an attack on journalists on their legitimate duty is a direct assault on the larger society.

“This body has watched with utter consternation, the trend of things vis-a-vis further allegations by the interviewee, Dr. Leloonu Nwibubasa, that the invaders were bold enough in boasting that, any statement against their leader, Chief Nyesom Wike will be challenged and resisted, and those involved will be dealt with.

Such a barbaric style of politics is quite ancient and this body condemns in its totality the resort to brigandage and barbarian approach in seeking for power or relevance in whatever form.”

Stressing that “this event became necessary drawing from the fact that society collapses quite fast when evil is allowed to thrive while good people keep silent”, the group regretted that the incident is a litmus test of what desperate politicians want to re-enact in the state and create an insecure environment.

“From available information, the Police appear to be playing to the gallery. While the broadcast equipment was reportedly recovered, no definite arrests have been made. Even more troubling is the fact that Dr. Nwibubasa reportedly mentioned the name of a particular perpetrator, yet no immediate action was taken.

“The silence of the Police Authority since Friday January 2, raises serious concerns. We are therefore constrained to believe that the Police may be compromised and, by implication, complicit in this heinous act against the journalism profession in Rivers State.”

The body therefore demanded an urgent and thorough investigation of the matter, saying that those found culpable should be brought to justice within two weeks.

“Failure to address the issue with the urgency it requires and not carrying out satisfactory actions as required in their prosecution will attract sanctions such as withdrawal of coverage of all Police activities in Rivers State by media organisations and journalists as we stand in solidarity with the NUJ.

“From indications, this uncivilized and crude act was perpetrated to test run a clandestine plan to instill fear into journalists and stifle the press before the coming elections.

“We make this bold statement realising that as veterans and publishers we have always been the targets of bad politics by desperate politicians.

“We warm that politicians who cannot play by the rules should quit the political space in Rivers State and stop this shenanigan of heating up the polity even when electioneering campaigns are yet to be declared by INEC.”

The group further “called out the former governor and current Minister of FCT, Chief Nyesom Wike to tread with caution in his desperation for relevance. He has had his fair share as the governor of Rivers State for eight years and Rivers people stood behind him.

“He should kindly come to terms with the fact that power is transient and since his tenure is over, he should move on and become a statesman. We are all Rivers people and no one is more Rivers than the others. The earlier he comprehends this, the better for everyone.”

They regretted that “the Honourable Minister of FCT Chief Wike who the Rivers public expects to display some level of decorum and restraint in his choice of words and mannerisms when making public statements is not living up to that expectation.

“As media executives, who closely monitor the tempo of our immediate Rivers State mass society, the polity is usually overheated each time he visits the various local government areas to address his supporters based on his dictum and mannerisms.

“As a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under the fatherly leadership of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, we look on him to spread the gospel of peace and tolerance which we expect will dovetail to a transparent, non- violent, free, fair & credible elections, come the year, 2027”, the group added.