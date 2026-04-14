NBA-SLP Conference: CJN Unveils National Law Firms Directory

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, GCON, has launched the country’s first official National Law Firms Directory, describing it as a major step towards improving the visibility and credibility of legal practitioners. She said this while declaring open the 2026 Annual Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association Section on Legal Practice, that was held at the National Theatre Iganmu, Lagos, and brought together Lawyers, Jurists, policymakers, and other stakeholders.

She said the Directory was designed to serve as a reliable resource for clients, investors, and members of the public, while also promoting professionalism and standardisation across law firms in Nigeria.

Speaking directly to Lawyers, the CJN cautioned Lawyers against treating legal practice as a profit-driven enterprise, emphasising that practitioners must remain “Ministers in the temple of justice”.

The CJN called for an urgent ethical reawakening within the legal profession to restore public confidence, noting that technicalities should not overshadow the substance of justice. She also urged Lawyers to embrace technology and evolving trends, while upholding core ethical values.

The media-rich Conference attracted prominent members of the Bar and Bench, who highlighted the importance of strengthening institutional frameworks and embracing innovation in legal practice.

Participants also engaged in Panel discussions and keynote sessions, focused on modernising Nigeria’s legal system and positioning it within the global legal landscape.