The Rise of Female Cultism in Delta State Secondary Schools

As if the menace of cultism in Nigeria’s Universities is not enough worry, the emergence and rise of female cult groups in secondary schools in the past few years has added to, and complicated the hydra-headed problem. Lady E and Yinka Olatunbosun, in this investigative piece centred in Delta State, delve deeply into the troubling issue, proffering lasting solutions to this rising scourge

School X: Akudo, Dumebi and Millicent

Akudo wants to come out, but they won’t let her. The last time she told them she was leaving, they threatened to deal with her. What she did not expect them to do, was to wait at the gate of her school after school hours, to attack her in broad day light. She was assaulted by Vipers, a group she belonged to, where she had been a member of the Vice Queen, the female arm of the gang. The group is dominant in Asaba, Delta State. Akudo is 15 years.

A crumpled note was dumped on Dumebi’s lap. By the time she looked up, she could not tell who had dropped it on her lap. She asked her classmates sitting close by, but they too did not have a good glimpse of who did it. The class was rowdy. It was break time. Dumebi uncrumples the note. The first lines made her blood run cold, she broke into a sweat, her heart rate spiked. It was a letter, addressed to her. It was a threat. She jolted from her seat, and headed straight to the school Counsellor’s office. She’s only 13 years old, and doesn’t know how to handle this sort of matter. It was a message from a gang, who saw themselves as ‘cultists’. Their name, Red Devil Girls, evokes fear. She had been marked. Later that day, when she got home, her mother impressed upon her not to go back to school the following day, a Friday. She was scared. Dumebi stayed back. Sometime in the afternoon on Friday, Dumebi went to the market at Ogbogonogo, on an errand. A ‘spotter’ for the gang, known as Shedrach, surrounded by seven girls, pointed at Dumebi. That Friday after school hours, the threat was carried out opposite Ogbilo Junction, where Dumebi was waylaid by the seven students dressed in mufti, who had gone after a ‘flight’, their code name for new recruit. They beat her up, and left her bruised in the midst of confused onlookers. When the news of the attack got to Dumebi’s brother-in-law, he was livid. On Monday, the following week, Dumebi and her brother-in-law went to the Police A-Division not too far from the market, to report the case to the Anti-Cult office. Now they sit at the Counsellor’s office, waiting for the proper protocol before the next action is taken against the perpetrators.

Millicent wore a smirk on her face. It was a cunning expression, borne from a certain confidence she feels she possesses – the thought that she can outsmart her teachers, folks, and school students alike. At 15, She stands erect, and tells the Counsellor that she has denounced her membership from F-Tibi. She had been the ‘Queen’ of F-Tibi (Future Tibi), at the top of the authority hierarchy.

Akudo, Dumebi and Millicent, attend the same school. They are amongst the disturbing growing number of girls, faced with a social dilemma fast becoming pervasive in secondary schools in Delta State: the pressure to belong or be forced to join a group, often termed a gang or secret cult. In this school, a mixed secondary school for junior and senior secondary school students, at least 10 such groups exist, with 2 having dominant control inside the goings-on in the school, while the other eight co-existing within the school have strong external influence from outside, that manages their activities within. Members of the group who control activities within the school, are known as ‘coordinators’. and those managing the structure of the gang are called ‘leaders’!!

While Dumebi cannot understand why she was chosen, Akudo was already tired of being a member of the group, whereas Millicent pretended to denounce, when in reality, her goal was to jump from one group to another, to recruit fresh girls to join another group known as Devils Girls. She was the mastermind, behind the recruitment of Dumebi. She had thought Dumebi was a weak easy target, because she had that docile pliable look that wreaked of fear. But, she was surprised to discover that, behind that face was a quick, intelligent mind. She is not pleased, as she sits at the Counsellor’s office, hating the feeling of being outsmarted.

The name ‘Hannah’ written on the letter, is a fictitious name. It was written by another student, a boy, code name Shedrach, who is also part of the secret-cult. Millicent is a serial-group hopper. She knows the game, and plays the rule to suit her needs. In every group, she joins, her trump card is to ensure she has as many friends within who can stand for her, vouch for her. That way, she has control over the rules, and the people who make the rules. Being a queen, she can control, intimidate, ‘obtain’ (code name for stealing), harass or determine the fate of any girl through ‘flight’ or ‘nooting’ in exchange for other favours. Recruitment fees (otherwise known as ‘submit’) of up to N3,500 are paid to her, aside weekly and monthly dues. Included in being in this position, are the perks of having boys who can fight for her should the need arise.

Most Dominant Gangs

According to Millicent, there over nine female gangs in Asaba alone, many others unknown. These nine are the most dominant groups, many of them were created as the female arm of existing male-dominated gangs and secret-cults: TG Girls (Trigger Girls), Vice Queen (Vipers), F-Tibi (Future Tibi), White Angels (JVC – Junior Vikings), Pink Lady (Apache), Red Devils, Bad Dragon, Blue Birds, and Red Sea.

The notorious three on this list are: JVC, Vipers and TG. They all use the same spot for ‘initiation’, a thick bush area neglected inside SPC (St. Patrick’s Church), and other selected bushy areas and uncompleted buildings scattered all over town, or in abandoned school blocks. Within Millicent’s school alone, many of these groups co-exist, each running their gangs independent of the others. There’s an aggressive drive for ‘flight’ or ‘bamming’, code name for recruitment of boys and girls. Millicent informs that new recruits have recently joined different gangs, many of them mostly operating in public schools (she mentions three other popular public schools). A few years ago, for new recruits went up from N2,000 to N4,000 or N5,000, depending on the gang, while weekly dues, post recruitment, were being reviewed from N200 and N400, to more.

Teachers who were interviewed, mentioned a number of other public schools in Asaba where secret-cult gangsterism is prominent. On the average, each gang has as few as four members or more, with some as many as 100. Private schools, are also facing similar invasion.

Millicent joined Tibi when she was in JSS 2, at the age of 13. A male friend of hers in the same school, had slyly introduced her to the group a year earlier in JSS 1. She had been drawn to their unique patois of speaking (a distorted lingo of Pidgin English), the songs they sing during orientation, slangs and code words they use, how they rap, the kind of fun they have, and how one day she too would be called ‘Omo Girl’, just like he’s called ‘Omo Boy’ within the gang. On the day of carrying out the ‘mission’, code name for initiation or oath swearing, Millicent paid N2,000 for registration dues, including other items specified for the rites. It was the same amount she paid, in 2018 to be ‘disfeathered’, code name for denounce, from the group. But, all of this is a façade; she’s like a double agent who switches sides. She claims to have rejected an offer to be ‘queen’ from JVC to join ‘Whitey’, known to the general public as White Angel, the female arm of Junior Vikings Confraternity. Only time will reveal.

When Akudo decided to join her gang two and half years ago, three choices were placed before her: be flogged, be ‘nooted’ or pay a fee of N3,500. She chose to be nooted. That day, 10 boys had sex with her. In school, Akudo is known as the girl who has had sex with the most number of boys. She’s also known to sleep around. Twelve boys in her gang recently denounced, and she had hoped to do the same. But, the backlash she experienced when she attempted to, has made her frightened and powerless. Due to uncontrolled interruption from gang activities, Akudo failed in her last exam. She would have to repeat. But, like the rest of their members who often change school when they fail exams, Akudo has chosen to stay away from school.

To understand the peculiar situation girls of this school face, on 11th October, The International Day of the Girl, 100 randomly selected female students were asked to fill a questionnaire provided by GIME (Getting Inside Me Project). These students attend the same school as Dumebi, Akudo and Millicent. The questions covered issues ranging from social and academic challenges the students face, pressures from peers and the home front, including realities they encounter in school. Ten of the students, did not submit their responses. For those who submitted their responses, some questions were left unticked or unanswered. The result below, is the data from 90 respondents.

Pressures Students Face in Secondary School (Girls’ POV)

Drugs 42

Smoking 37

Money /Gifts 54

Gangs 6

Other Pressures that Impact Girls’ Lives

The need for acceptance by their peers, is strong. A few do so, to gain protection from sexual harassment, some succumb to the pressure to conform, others simply for the popularity that comes with having several friends and being known in several cliques, while a number of them preferred acceptance that stems from academic recognition, or be known as the student with good morals. A select few, prefer the power and control that comes from being popular as part of a gang, or through familiarity with these gangs, but not necessarily as members of these gangs. Four distinct respondents did indicate in the questionnaire, a strong desire to be accepted by the opposite sex, with a high chance of giving in to sexual advances if the pressure doesn’t relent. The temptation is very high, for girls who experience strong sexual impulse, even though they may not have had sex, or for girls who are very curious about sex.

Social Pressure: Need for Popularity

Blend-in / Acceptance 23%

Peer influence need for popularity 8% Popularity sake 11%

Recognition 30%

No desire for popularity 28%

If an offer presents itself, they tend to fall for it. Two case examples thought to be rape, turned out to be consensual following investigation. One happened inside an abandoned school block, where a student boy had sex with a student girl in the presence of a second boy who stood watching. The other happened in SPC, by a girl’s boyfriend in the presence of other boys. All of them, were school mates.

Social Pressure: Human Influence

Home + School

Good Pressure 11

Bad Pressure 13

Parental Pressure 35

Peer Pressure 42

No Parental Pressure 46

No Peer Pressure 36

General Pressure 40

Human influence is a powerful social variable, that can make or mar a girl’s sense of worth, academic performance, career choices and vulnerabilities. Many students stated that their parents are too busy for them and do not care about their welfare or academics, as long as they are seen attending school. A student clearly stated in the questionnaire that she plans to run away from home, because of undue parental pressure on all fronts. A student noted that, her parents are forcing her to go against her desires. One complained about intimidation from her folks, another complained that her parents have anger issues, and often transfer their aggression on her. Some complain of lack of money from parents to buy books, many carrying worn school bags, or wearing torn shoes and threadbare uniforms. A few expressed strong desires for not being able to buy other simple things, like a favourite dress. A few other parental issues like emotional abuse (insults thrown at student constantly), lack of trust, parents’ assumed conclusion that student must be a bad child at school, overburdened with excessive house chores, lack of attention, love and care from parents/guardian, and insistence from parents that student must hawk items for sale, are a number of pressures these girls listed.

On the positive side, some students noted that there were also good pressures from their parents, like: study hard, do the right thing, get good grades, choose only good friends, don’t join gangs in school.

In this digital age, the proliferation of phones, has created an acute need for students to keep up with trends and the fast moving global village. Although, a large number of the students expressed a strong desire to own a phone, some did so for the purpose of study, others for social media connectivity, while some wanted one to be in communication with family members, relations and friends. Two of the students stated they were too young to own a phone (11 years), because their parents said so. Three others simply didn’t want to. A number of them (23%) didn’t own a phone, because it would distract their studies.

Social Pressure: Phone Use

Socialisation + Study 6%

Study 23%

Does not desire to own 23%

Socialisation 10%

Desire to own 38%

In the area of social challenges they face, it was interesting to observe that 35% of the students were very aware of the challenges they face, especially at school, even though many more did not articulate their exact challenge on the questionnaire. A quick feedback, post submission, highlighted why this was so. Many students didn’t tick the boxes for ‘what social challenges do you have’, in part, as a result of inability to express themselves, not sure what the term meant, not enough time to think through the question, or unwillingness to share.

Social Challenges: Emotional Intelligence

Awareness 35%

Lack of Awareness 18%

Unfilled Forms 47%

For the 35% who ticked yes, they then went on to specify what these social challenges are, the list cut across:

Inability to mix with friends.

Join in noise making.

Inability to answer questions in class. Attending social activities.

Pressure from boys to date.

Threat and assault from boys, when boyfriend offers are turned down.

Too restless to sit in class.

Tendency to act-up.

Not comfortable with three sessions operated in school (preference for morning sessions) rather than afternoon/evening.

Bad advice from friends .

Difficulty comprehending/speaking in public.

Noisy environment.

Noisy students.

Quarrelling with classmates.

Unfair teachers make learning difficult. Bullies.

Corrupt students.

Need to avoiding certain persons.

Forced-on friendships.

Over population of students in class (ranges between 45-110); Cramped classrooms.

Harassment and Intimidation.

Boring teachers; boring lessons.

Offers of monies and gifts.

Bad roads to school.

Tongue-tied.

Lateness (distance from home to school too far).

Over-burdened with house chores.

Lack of access to textbooks and novels. Gossiping.

Stealing.

Telling lies.

Difficulty reading.

These vulnerability pointers show that, when harassment, bullying, assault and intimidation goes unchecked within the home and in schools, it gives birth to the desire to seek protection from the attacker, bullies, perpetrators or environment that promotes it. This, in turn, creates the need for the attacked to seek protection from outside themselves, that leads to having and forming a group, or joining one that protects the attacked and their interests.

Often, students who are lured into such secret gang-cults, are innocent and ignorant of the activities of the gang they joined, until it is too late. And, when they do, getting out becomes a life threatening move. This fear, often paralyses students from leaving or denouncing their membership, and after a while, it becomes a habit to carry out the orders of the group, sinking them further, almost to the point of no return.

Police Response

In an interview with the then PPRO of Delta State Command, he explained that in response to the rise of secret-gang-cult related activities in the State, the State Anti-Cult Unit (SACU) had been created in July 2016, to eradicate secret-cult-gangs and cult related offences. A volunteer arm, the Civilian Anti-Cult Corps (CACC), who are rigorously screened and vetted by the Police State Command across all local government areas within the State, was created to support the activities of SACU. The Unit serves as additional manpower, to achieve SACU’s objective to identify members, their hideouts and activities, with the goal of eradicating secret-gang-cults in Delta State. It is no mean feat, as there are, in Asaba alone, over 170 private schools, and over 500 public schools, in Delta. Many of the public schools have a population of no less than 800 students, with some schools having as much as 2,000 or over 3,000 students. Some of the school authorities interviewed for this report, expressed concern about the ratio of Police support per school, to tackle the menace of secret-gang-cults in schools. According to SACU, it had only one vehicle dedicated for this purpose for the entire State, which at the time of this report had been grounded and required less than N500,000 to be put in a state of repair. Perhaps, at this juncture it is pertinent to ask: how committed is Government in tackling head-on, the menace of secret-gang-cults in Delta State? SACU thus, relies heavily on CACC across all L.G.As, to do the leg work and refer to SACU, once suspects are apprehended for proper prosecution.

A number of school authorities, say they are at the mercy of the Police in getting prompt response, unless they are able to pay from their pockets to fuel Police vehicles with a bit of tip thrown in. For schools that cannot dip into their pockets on a regular basis to fight gang-related clashes, they live each day praying that each school-day goes without incident.

Another option exploited by some schools, is enlisting the communities in which their schools are located, to provide daily security in lieu of preventing the schools from being closed down, as a result of gang clashes and related activities. With these local vigilante groups, they are able to scour through bush areas, hideouts or abandoned buildings, that are often used by secret-gang-cults as their meeting points. The chart shows the number of suspects arrested, prosecuted and the vicinity where gang-cult related crimes were committed.

At the time of this investigation, Warri had the highest number of suspects arrested (316), and number of prosecuted (300), followed by Kwale with 250 arrested, and 222 prosecuted. Asaba with 107 arrested suspects, and 77 convictions, tops at number three. In total, 24 towns and cities in Delta State, are fast becoming a breeding ground for secret-cult gangsterism. Since 2016, at least 1,598 were arrested and 1,337 prosecuted, and counting. Of this number, 62 were girls arrested for related offences, and 49 of them were prosecuted.

The Officer-in-Charge of the State Anti-Cult Unit, spelt out a list of identifiers in spotting out members of various secret cults:

An Inspector at SACU’s head office in Issele-Azagba stated that, there are tens of cult groups in Delta State with new names springing up. He gave a list of 21 confirmed secret-gang-cults for male groups in the State:

Burkina Faso

Two-Two (black beret)

Ayes

Eiye

Marphites

Buccaneers

White fowls

Jamma

Junior Vikings

Future Trigger Boys

Trigger boys

Supreme Vikings Confraternity aka Aro-Bagger Vipers

Sparrow

Juries

Cage Birds

Dread Dread

Jewries

Dominion

Spaye

KKK and many others

The female-arm of such gangs include:

Black Bra

Daughters of Jezebel

Pink Lady

Amazons

White Angels

A number of barriers, according to the Inspector, stalls the process of prosecuting arrested suspects. He mentioned that Lawyers, through loopholes in the law, frustrate efforts of Police in seeking convictions in court, so sentencing in Delta State, is very low. The rules in Delta State Laws, are not strong enough, he said. For example, according to the Inspector, a confessed secret-cult suspect, cannot be convicted based on his confession. Simply confessing to the act cannot send the suspect to prison, except where violence is involved and he was caught in the act. The jail time for this, is three years, unlike in Lagos where death penalty is the sentence for such crimes, to serve as a stronger deterrent.

In dealing with the Judiciary, SACU’s efforts are often truncated, the Inspector said, especially in cases where arrested offenders have political backers. When charged to court, politicians pass through the Judiciary, to truncate justice and free suspects. According to him, one of the Delta State rules, requires that SACU must first seek consent from the Attorney-General of the State’s office, before an offender will be tried, and often, the Ministry of Justice doesn’t listen, and the court eventually strikes the case out. At the time of this report, nine young men, ages 17-19 years, were held in custody at SACU’s office in Issele-Azagba, alongside a matured man of 35 years, a father of one, who was caught during a raid in the midst of secret cult drug users – he too, a drug dependent user of four years. The nine teenagers were arrested, based on their secret-cult activities. Some were from broken homes, or wards living with guardians, while the others live in homes where both parents are still together.

Another challenge faced by SACU, is lack of remand homes or rehabilitation centres. In Delta State, there is only one remand home, the Sapele Juvenile Remand Home, based in Sapele. This is where all prosecuted cases of underage secret-cult members below 18 years, are taken to. Those above 18, are referred to: Ogwashi-Uku Prison, Agbor Prison or Okere Prison, while the girls are taken to the Women Prison in Agbor. According to the Inspector, there are about four to five girls currently held in the women prison, for secret-gang-cult related offences.

The Police is on a strong drive to eradicate cult-gangsterism in Delta, and through SACU, it is carrying renunciation programmes for repentant secret-cult members. Their primary target is members of the group who were initiated by force or intimidation, and are no longer interested in being members and want to renounce. The steps require anyone willing to renounce, to approach any Magistrate Court in the State, to obtain an Affidavit of Cult renunciation, and thereafter, proceed to SACU’s office at Issele-Azagba for a Renunciation Certificate. However, after signing the certificate, if such a person is caught still engaged in secret-gang-cult activities, the certificate will not protect them. It would be considered perjury after signing the oath of renunciation, only to return to the group. Principals of schools, students, guardians, and parents, are encouraged to seek such support from SACU, to help fight and eradicate secret-gang-cults and its attendance menace to the society.

There are two enabling laws in which suspected members of secret-gang-cults can be tried in the State, depending on the degree of their involvement and circumstances of the case: Section 64 of the Criminal Code and the Delta State Proscription and Prohibition of Youth Association Law Cap P16 of 2006, where, upon conviction, a suspect is sentenced to imprisonment for 14 years without an option of fine.

Solution: It takes a Village Approach

Role of Parents and Guardians

Parents and guardians have a crucial role, in preventing and stopping the recruitment of their children and wards by being active, attentive and watchful carers. Often, there are signs to look out for, when a child is about to be recruited, has joined, or would make a recruit that attracts gang coordinators. Wearing certain colours of handkerchiefs, bangles, buttons on school shirt or trousers, belts; smell of drugs on uniforms; tendencies to hide or hide things; use of phone to watch pornography; telling lies, stealing, stubbornness, disobedience, indiscipline, not studious, addiction to substance abuse, acts of bullying, anger issues, and other anti-social behaviour, are often good pointers to watch out for. Parents must be decisive in nipping such acts, habits or behaviour, in the bud. Parents must work on, and up their parenting skills. Inability to discipline an erring child or control a child, not with threats, intimidation or inflicting injury, but with tough love, will prevent the child from thinking they can do bad, and there will be no consequences for bad behaviour. Children must learn that there are consequences for bad behaviour, and anti-social tendencies.

When a child tells his or her parents they don’t need pocket money, but are found using phones, watches, clothes, or any other items their parents didn’t buy for them, fathers and mothers must worry and ask questions. If it means returning the said items, confiscating or burning them, parents must do so, to drive home a point: all gifts given must get their approval before they are accepted or used; if a child is not working, there’s no way he or she can have money, or buy himself or herself things. It raises the question of lies and stealing, and this must be investigated thoroughly.

Root Causes and Triggers: Spotting them on time

Some of the following are triggers or vulnerability pointers, that are at the root of children falling prey to secret-cult-gangs:

Emotional sickness.

Children from broken homes may find solace in being members of secret cults, if not given proper upbringing.

Permissiveness in home and the society.

Child abuse, physical assault, emotional abuse, neglect or abandonment by parents.

Peer group influence.

Quest for power and revenge.

Popularity and wealth.

False promises to ignorant and innocent students.

School environment where teachers are recruiters, hence, lure gullible children.

Lack of proper counselling, both at home and in school.

Bad religious teaching focused on wealth and material acquisition, no matter the means.

Low critical thinking skills of student, as a result of sub or poor standards of education.

Children living in a home where, being part of secret cults is the norm,

Inadequate welfare programme for children.

Unconducive learning environment.

Discrimination, bullying, and intimidation, increases fear and insecurity among students.

Sexual harassment, rape, curiosity about sex.

Not inculcating high moral values and discipline.

Government lukewarm attitude for enacting strict laws, to tackle secret-cult gangsterism.

Advocacy and Campaigns Against the Effects and Dangers of Anti-Social Behaviour and Activities

Continuous and rigorous public campaigns against cultism within and outside schools, such as workshops, talks, dramatisations, and seminars should be carried out by NGOs, Government, schools, religious centres, individuals, parents, and students.

In addition:

A better approach to teaching civic education and religious studies, is crucial. School authorities should be firm, and expel offenders. There should be no sacred cows. The names of expelled or affected students should be published, in at least two newspapers. The Media must consciously project programmes, that sensitise youths on the dangers of secret-cult-gangs.

Control of Peer Group Influence in Schools

Control of consumption of illicit drugs by the youths: Tramadol, Codeine, and other dangerous drugs.

Regular monitoring of all registered clubs and associations, in schools. Many secret- cult-gangs operate under the guise of registered social clubs, in schools or campuses.

Guidance and counselling units in schools should be strengthened, and students encouraged to attend counselling sessions. Get students to serve as vanguard groups, to resist secret-cult-gang activities. Teachers who are discovered to be members of any secret cult group should be reported to the Police by the Principal, and appropriate sanctions meted out on erring Teachers by the supervising Ministry.

Regular PTA/Student interactions.

Organise annual sports competition.

Encourage formation of Press Club, Quiz/competitions/Debates for positive discussions.

Schools need to form strong collaborations with the Police and various group organisations, to fight secret cult gangs. The Police must continuously carry out diligent prosecution of cases, based on the Delta State Anti-Terrorism and Anti-Cultism Law of 2016.

Children want to trust their parents and guardians implicitly, if they show they can be trusted too. Children are loyal to carers or someone who really listens to and understands them; someone who can empathise with them and guide them, without intimidation or threat. When secret-gang-cults present themselves as better alternatives, and children join such groups, then as teachers, parents and guardians, it may be because we did not do enough. To all parents who are giving their best, don’t relent.

This investigation into secret cults and gangsterism in female students in Delta State, was supported by Code for Africa.

Lady E and Yinka Olatunbosun