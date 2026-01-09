Four Million Muslims Expected in Katsina for Sheikh Nyass Maulud

Francis Sardauna in Katsina





No fewer than four million Muslims from 15 countries across West and North Africa are expected to converge on Katsina State for the 40th Maulud of the renowned Tijaniyya Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ibrahim Nyass.

The Chairman of the Main Organising Committee, Sheikh Muhammad Hadi-Balarabe, disclosed this at a news briefing in Katsina, describing the annual Maulud as one of the largest Islamic gatherings in the sub-region.

Hadi-Balarabe said the Maulud is being organised by the national body of Majma’u Ahbab Sheikh Ibrahim Nyass and is scheduled to hold on January 17, 2026, in the ancient city of Katsina.

The theme of this year’s event is: “Life of Sheikh Ibrahim Nyass, His Works and Contributions to Islam.”

He said followers of the Tijaniyya Sect, Islamic scholars and clerics from about 15 countries in West and North Africa have confirmed their participation in the programme, which is expected to attract a larger crowd than previous editions.

“In 2016, we recorded about three million participants. This year, with increased awareness and participation from more countries, we are projecting over four million people,” he said.

He explained the Maulud is organised annually to commemorate the life, teachings and contributions of Sheikh Nyass to the growth and spread of Islam across Africa and other parts of the world.

Sheikh Nyass, he recalled, was born in Senegal in 1900 and died in 1975 after decades of Islamic scholarship, preaching and spiritual leadership, describing the late scholar as one of the most influential figures in contemporary Islamic history.

Hadi-Balarabe revealed that activities marking the 40th Maulud would commence one week before the main event, including paper presentations by prominent Islamic scholars on the life, works and intellectual legacy of Sheikh Nyass.

Other activities, he said, would include special prayers, exhibitions of the scholar’s writings and teachings, and spiritual gatherings aimed at promoting unity among Muslims.

He disclosed that several committees had been set up to ensure the smooth conduct of the programme, stressing the organisers were working closely with security agencies and other relevant authorities to guarantee the safety of participants.

Hadi-Balarabe called on residents of the state to extend their renowned hospitality to visitors and support efforts to ensure a successful event.

He added that special Friday Zikr sessions would be held in various mosques across the state, while a special prayer would be offered after the main Maulud for peace, unity and prosperity in Nigeria.

The organisers expressed optimism the gathering would further reinforce Katsina’s status as a major centre for Islamic scholarship and religious events in the country.