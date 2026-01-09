2027: Tinubu Making Big Mistake, Nigerian People are Main Opposition, Atiku’s Son, Shehu Abubakar Warns

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





Shehu Atiku Abubakar, son of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar claims that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is making a grievous mistake that will ruin his 2027 reelection ambition.

Shehu Atiku Abubakar made the claim through his X (Twitter) handle on 4th of January, 2026.

According to him, President Bola Ahmed who believes his sustained efforts at weakening opposition political parties as a means of eliminating stumbling block on the path of his reelection, is oblivious of the fact that he does not resonate with the vast majority of Nigerians who look forward to ousting him in 2027.

He added the president might think he is succeeding in his anti-democratic plots but his efforts will end in futility because unhappy Nigerians who are the real opposition, will resist and reject him in 2027

“The mistake President Tinubu is making is that he thinks he is destroying the opposition. Yes, he has succeeded in destroying major parties, but he has missed the point completely. The main opposition is the Nigerian people themselves. How can you destroy that?” he queried.

President Tinubu has faced accusation of being responsible for instigating leadership crisis in the major opposition parties in Nigeria.

Opposition parties’ leaders have also openly accused the Nigeria’s president of trying to make Nigeria a one-party state by pressuring political leaders in other political parties, specifically state-governors to join his party, the All Progressive Congress (APC).

This development has resulted in multiple defections of opposition state-governors to the president’s APC.

Recently, the chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governors’ forum, Bala Mohammed revealed that he is being pressured by president Tinubu to join APC.

Also, former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso also accused President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of using threat to coerce state-governors who are not members of his party to join his party.