IN PAISE OF KUKU The chief executive of FAAN is making a huge difference, reckons YAKUBU DATI

In an environment long bogged down by entrenched interests and institutional inertia, the leadership of Mrs. Olubunmi Oluwaseun Kuku, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) comes as a bold statement in reformation, innovation and high quality service delivery.

In less than two years, FAAN has witnessed a decisive break from the perfunctory business-as-usual routine of the old order to one that’s driven with a clear vision and unwavering commitment to national interest.

Coming with unique credentials, Mrs Kuku’s appointment as FAAN MD achieved two things at once: it broke a historic gender barrier and ushered in a new administration of renewed commitment to reform, professionalism, and international best practices within the aviation sector.

These paved the way for repositioning Nigerian airports to global standards while making them ready for global competitiveness.

At the heart of Mrs. Kuku’s vision is: that modern airports should go beyond being transit points to serving as economic gateways, security hubs, and avenues for showcasing national assets.

This informed her vision to prioritize the modernization of airport infrastructure, with strong emphasis on safety, security, and operational efficiency which by all indications have been achieved.

In less than a year in office, her administration has seen to the upgrading of screening systems, improved surveillance, and enhanced airside and landside operations which are currently redefining passenger experience while aligning Nigerian airports with global aviation standards.

A key pillar of her repositioning efforts is institutional reform and capacity building as Mrs. Kuku has invested significantly in human capital development, ensuring that FAAN personnel are trained to meet International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and Airport Council International (ACI) requirements.

By strengthening FAAN’s training institutions and promoting continuous professional development, the CEO has been able to build a workforce capable of sustaining world-class airport operations.

From the outset, Mrs. Kuku demonstrated a rare willingness to confront deep-seated practices that had historically undermined efficiency, safety, and transparency in airport management.

Rather than condone selfish distractions, she chose to reassert institutional authority, enforce regulations, and restore operational discipline across Nigeria’s airports aligning squarely with the federal government’s broader reform direction, where performance and accountability take precedence over patronage.

One of the most visible outcomes of her leadership has been the restructuring of airport operations to prioritize safety, security, and service delivery.

By insisting on compliance with standard operating procedures and international aviation benchmarks, FAAN has strengthened its ability to safeguard public assets and improve financial accountability.

Mrs. Kuku’s leadership style—firm yet inclusive—has also reset internal dynamics within FAAN. Merit, competence, and professionalism are increasingly rewarded, while staff capacity building has been elevated as a strategic priority.

Despite resistance and criticism from affected interests, Mrs. Kuku’s result-driven performance continues to speak louder than opposition narratives. Improvements in airport safety, enhanced security protocols, and growing international recognition of FAAN’s reforms all point to measurable progress under her watch.

With an approach that extends beyond domestic reforms, her active engagement with international aviation bodies has elevated Nigeria’s voice in global airport management and policy discussions. This Olubunmi Kuku has proven that reform is possible when leadership is anchored on integrity, courage, and competence.

Her undisputed star performance at FAAN is redefining expectations of public sector leadership and setting a new benchmark for transformational governance in Nigeria’s aviation sector.

