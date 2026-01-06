Speaker Abbas, Afenifere Decry Terrorists Attacks in Niger, Kwara, Ondo and Others

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen and Afenifere, have expressed concerns over the surge in kidnapping incidents in Osun, Kwara, Ondo and Ogun States, as well as the recent terror attacks in Niger where terrorists killed scores of people, kidnapped many others, and set a market ablaze.

Abbas, in a statement yesterday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi, condemned the attack on Kasuwan Daji market in Demo community, Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State.

The Speaker, while describing the attack as gruesome and unfortunate, urged the security forces to show concrete results as they followed the presidential order.

He also commended President Bola Tinubu for providing the needed leadership at critical times, saying the House was ever ready to provide legislative interventions where necessary.

The speaker commiserated with the families of those killed by the attackers while praying to God to heal those who were injured.

On its part, Afenifere also expressed concern over the surge in kidnapping incidents just as it frowned at the reported attack on women, who were at the gate of the Kwara State Government House on a Save Our Soul (SOS) mission.

The group, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, maintained that citizens have an inalienable right to call the attention of government to their plight so long as such was done in a peaceful manner.

He noted that Saturday’s attack on Kasuwan Daji in Niger State, like many other similar attacks, came at a time when terrorism was expected to be tamed.

Ajayi explained that reports had it that some women and children from Oke-Ode, Ifelodun local government area of Kwara State went to the Kwara State Government House in Ilorin, the state capital to plead that the state government come to their rescue.

However, Afenifere condemned the attack on protesters or groups calling attention to their plight, especially since they were not seen with any dangerous weapon.

“It is noteworthy that Governor Abdulrasaq has not only distanced himself from the unfortunate incident but went further to call on the police to ‘find the attackers and bring them to account’.

“The incident occurred in broad daylight in front of the Government House that certainly has security personnel. And it lasted for a while.

“What baffles the mind here is that for the whole of the period of the incident, the women could not be protected and their attackers apprehended,” Ajayi added.