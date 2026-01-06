Rivers SSG Joins APC

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia





Secretary to Rivers State Government, Dr. Benibo Anabraba, has officially registered as a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Anabraba, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) registered his membership of APC, yesterday, at Ward 1, Unit 1, Bob-Manuel’s Compound, Abonnema, Akuku Toru Local Government Area of the State.

In a statement by the Head Information and Public Relations Unit, Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Juliana Masi, the SSG said the registration formally confirmed his identity as a party member and enabled him to fully participate in all APC activities.

Anabraba also said the his new political status would enable him function effectively and support Governor Siminalayi Fubara in his Rivers First mission and the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

He noted that Rivers and the federal government synergy was bound to produce greater benefits for the good of the people.

Earlier, in a letter titled: “Resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)”, Anabraba indicated that the decision to leave the PDP was personal.

He further appreciated the political leverage gained from the party during the period of his membership, and wished the party well in the future.