  • Saturday, 3rd January, 2026

NNPP Crisis Deepens as Kwankwaso Absent at Governor Yusuf’s New Year Celebrations

Nigeria | 1 day ago

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The national leader of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, was absent yesterday at the 2026 New Year celebrations by his erstwhile political godson, Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf, fueling insinuations about the deterioration of the crisis plaguing the party.

The celebration was initiated during Kwankwaso’s second term as governor, but had now been taken over by the administration of Yusuf.

According to sources, Kwankwaso’s absence may not be unconnected to the current crisis rocking the party in the state, following Yusuf’s alleged move to defect to All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former governor, who had never skipped the programme, was believed to be protesting Yusuf’s alleged secret talks with  APC and President Bola Tinubu about joining them before the party congress, despite Kwankwaso’s warning to Yusuf not to join.

The mammoth crowd at the event, chanting Kwankwaso and Kwankwasiyya slogans, were visibly disappointed as the former governor could not make it to Filin Mahaha ground where the occasion took place on the eve of the new year.

Speaking at the event, Yusuf declared that 2026 would be a year of progress and development for the youth of the state in all sectors of the economy.

He stated, “Our plan for you this year, our dear youths, is more than you can imagine. 2026 is a new platform for you in which we plan to provide you with job opportunities.

“We have named this year, 2026, the year of Kano youths; the year of job provision for youths; we also declare it as the year for peaceful coexistence in Kano, by the grace of Almighty God.

“As you are aware, in this government, providing access to education is our priority, and so, this year is the year of educational development.”

