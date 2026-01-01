NEW YEAR: ANY HOPE FOR NIGERIANS?

The outgone year, 2025, was no doubt a very challenging and troubling one for Nigeria and Nigerians. It was a year that tested the resilience of citizens across all strata, as hopes were repeatedly confronted by harsh realities. From security concerns to economic pressures, many Nigerians trudged through the year with heavy hearts, praying for relief and renewal.

Insecurity remained one of the most disturbing issues of 2025. Across several parts of the country, communities grappled with banditry, kidnapping, insurgency and other violent crimes that claimed innocent lives and disrupted livelihoods. The persistent shedding of innocent blood cast a dark shadow over national unity and development, leaving citizens yearning for lasting peace.

The economy also struggled under severe strain. Inflation, unemployment, and the rising cost of living took a toll on households and businesses alike. Many Nigerians found it increasingly difficult to meet basic needs, while small and medium-scale enterprises battled to stay afloat in a harsh economic climate marked by dwindling purchasing power.

Politically, the year was equally turbulent. Several political parties were engulfed in internal crises, factional disputes and leadership tussles that weakened their structures and distracted them from offering credible alternatives to governance. These crises further deepened public distrust in the political class and democratic institutions.

As Nigerians welcome the new year 2026 with open arms, there is a collective yearning for renewed hope. Citizens desire a year that brings economic prosperity, job creation, and a noticeable improvement in security across the country. The expectation is that 2026 will mark a turning point where policies begin to translate into tangible benefits for the masses.

There is also a strong call for stability within the polity, particularly among opposition parties. Nigerians want to see political actors put their houses in order, build strong internal democracy and present issue-based alternatives that can strengthen democratic competition and accountability.

No doubt, 2026 will be filled with intense political alignments and realignments ahead of the 2027 general elections. However, there is widespread concern that governance must not be sacrificed on the altar of politics. Leaders at all levels must remember that their primary responsibility remains the welfare of the people.

The President and state governors are therefore expected to ensure the smooth running of the country even as political mobilisation gathers momentum. With expectations that government revenues will improve due to the implementation of the new tax law, Nigerians insist that such funds must be judiciously used to better lives. Anti-graft agencies must also step up tougher actions against corruption, both within and outside government.

Ultimately, Nigerians hope that the shedding of innocent blood by enemies of the nation will stop in 2026 and that all perpetrators will be brought to justice. As the new year unfolds, the collective prayer is for peace, responsible leadership, and shared prosperity. Happy New Year to Nigeria and Nigerians.

Tochukwu Jimo Obi, Obosi Anambra State