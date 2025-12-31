Peter Obi Dumps LP, Declares ‘Full Membership’ of ADC

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Enugu

The 2023 presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, Wednesday declared his “full membership” of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), thereby ending all speculations about his political direction for 2027.

He announced his choice of a new party at Enugu during a “special event” organised by South-east stakeholders from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party, and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Obi said that his declaration for ADC is not defection because from the very beginning, he had been part of every meetings and discussions for the formation of the coalition that coalesced into ADC.

He promised to use the platform to retrieve Nigeria from bad leadership that has been holding the country down.

The former Anambra State Governor reiterated his belief that “a new Nigeria is possible”, adding that he would see to it that the nation is changed for better because “our commitment is Nigeria”.

The event, which attracted the National Chairman of ADC, Senator David Mark and Aminu Tambuwal, saw some National Assembly members from South-east joining Obi to announce their membership of ADC.

Details later….