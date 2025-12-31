CHRISTMAS AND THE POWER OF A CREATIVE NATION

Nigeria’s greatest underutilised resource is not buried beneath the earth. It is the creative genius, irrepressible energy, and cultural confidence of our people, argues K BOLANLE ATI-JOHN

Christmas arrives each year not merely as a holiday but as a reminder that light still breaks through darkness and that hope can rise even when circumstances seem heavy. This season carries a message that transcends celebrations. Joy is not merely a feeling, it is an affirmation of possibility. For many Nigerians, this year has been challenging. Economic pressures persist, national uncertainties linger, and weariness tugs at collective hope. Yet even in the midst of difficulty, there are moments that remind us of who we are, moments that awaken the soul of a nation.

One such moment came in the form of a vibrant cultural expression. The recent Christmas music video “Everybody Loves Christmas,” connected to Funke Akindele’s popular film franchise Everybody Loves Jenifa, offered more than festive entertainment. In the video, Santa Claus did not merely appear. He danced to Afrobeats, moved in step with our rhythms, and became part of our cultural pulse. Actors, musicians, and entertainers united in a production that blended global tradition with a uniquely Nigerian energy. It was a joyful spectacle that felt both familiar and new, international yet unmistakably local.

That joyful creation did more than entertain. It revealed something fundamental about us. It showed that our cultural identity is a source of power.

It showed that our creativity is not borrowed. It showed that our joy can be a strategic national strength.

Nigeria’s greatest underutilized resource is not buried beneath the earth. It is not oil or mineral wealth alone. It is the creative genius, irrepressible energy, and cultural confidence of our people. We see this every day in the ingenuity of entrepreneurs building enterprises from nearly nothing, in the bold artistry that reimagines what excellence looks like, in the resilience of families who find laughter in scarcity, and in the imagination of our youth whose dreams refuse to be confined.

There is something unmistakable about Nigerians, a spark that refuses to be extinguished. We transform adversity into opportunity, scarcity into invention, and hardship into stories of triumph. We turn ordinary moments into celebrations. We create beauty that travels far beyond our borders yet remains identifiably ours. This is not merely entertainment. It is strategic strength, cultural capital with economic and diplomatic value. In 2023, global streams of Afrobeats music exceeded 12 billion plays, demonstrating how Nigerian creativity commands massive international attention. Meanwhile, Nollywood contributes many hundreds of billions of naira to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product every year. These facts are evidence that culture is an economic engine with the power to drive prosperity and reputation.

Nations do not rise on concrete and steel alone. Roads, bridges, and physical infrastructure are essential, but they do not build the emotional architecture of a society. Culture builds it. Imagination builds it. Shared meaning builds it. When creativity thrives, economies expand. When people feel that their stories matter, national identity strengthens. When joy becomes public, hope becomes daily. Christmas teaches this truth clearly. Light cannot be defeated.

The story of Christmas itself is one of hope emerging from unlikely circumstances. In a humble environment, a child was born who became a beacon of hope for the world. In a similar way, Nigeria’s story is marked by resilience. Greatness emerges through challenge, courage is expressed through community, and brilliance becomes stronger under pressure.

Our nation will not be rebuilt by infrastructure alone. Yes, we need robust physical development, but we must also nurture the cultural and emotional structures that bind us. A society that loses its joy risks losing its will to rise. A society that embraces joy as a source of strength becomes resilient and unbreakable even in hardship.

This season of Christmas is an invitation to national awakening. When Nigerians show up as themselves, joyous, confident, and expressive, something extraordinary happens. We shape how the world sees us and how we see ourselves. That power must be nurtured and celebrated.

We must elevate our storytellers, filmmakers, musicians, designers, poets, and digital creators as central pillars of national progress. Culture is not an accessory to development. It is part of the structure. It constructs belonging, reinforces identity, and transforms visibility into influence. A healthy creative ecosystem generates employment, builds global reputation, and infuses the nation with renewed pride.

We must also empower our youth. The imagination of young Nigerians is one of the largest economic opportunities in our history. When young creatives and innovators thrive, they do not merely build personal futures. They rewrite the narrative of a country. They bring honor to the flag. They produce cultural exports that the world embraces. They generate wealth that changes communities.

As lights decorate homes and cities during this Christmas season, let us allow the light within us to shine as brightly. Let this moment illuminate a larger truth. Nigeria is not waiting to be saved. Nigeria is waiting to be expressed.

The way forward begins with belief. Belief in our identity. Belief in our creativity. Belief that we can participate in the world while remaining fully ourselves. The best chapters of the Nigerian story are not behind us. They are ahead, waiting to be written by those who choose to shine brightly even in difficult times.

This Christmas, may joy not be momentary. May it become a conscious choice. Let every celebration be an act of resilience. Let every creative expression be a statement of confidence in our collective future. Let every smile convey that Nigeria will rise again, not by imitation, but by the strength of who we are.

May this season lift every weary heart. May every home be filled with laughter and peace. May unity conquer division. May the brilliance God has placed in Nigerians shine brighter than any challenge we face. And may God bless our beloved country with the courage to believe in the treasure He has placed in our people.

Merry Christmas Nigeria. Joy to every home. Hope to every heart. And light, abundant light, into our future.

Rear Admiral Ati-John (rtd) writes from Lagos