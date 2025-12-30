  • Tuesday, 30th December, 2025

Ohaneze President Wants Eagles to Exorcise the Ghost of 1978 AFCON 

Reminiscences of the Ghana 1978 Africa Cup of Nations were drawn by President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Senator John Azuta – Mbata who believes the best way to exorcise the ghost of Kumasi is for Nigeria to batter Uganda in Fes.

The Nigerians are through to the Round of 16 of the Morocco 2025 edition but the Ugandans need a win to have any hope of making it out of Group C. 

In 1978, Cranes defeated Green Eagles 2-1 in the semi finals.

Azuta – Mbata said : “Green Eagles were good enough for their first trophy in 1978 but their dreams crashed when they lost to Cranes. This is payback time. Cranes must be caned. Hosts, Ghana were scared of Nigeria and were lucky to equalise 14 minutes to time through Willie Klutse after Segun Odegbami’s 33rd minute opener.”

That game turned Odegbami to a hero in Ghana. They still scream ‘Mathematical’ anytime he is seen in Accra. The 1-1 draw attracted a capacity crowd of 60,000 spectators, higher than the grand finale turn out of 40, 000.

“Uganda humiliated us,”Mbata added. “Abdulla Nasur’s11th minute shocker began the sad story. Martin Eyo leveled up in the 54th. It took four minutes for Philip Omondi to bury the game with the winning goal.

“That was the Uganda of Moses Nsereko, Captain Jimmy Kirunda, Godfrey Kisutu, Samuel Musenze, Edward Semwanga and keeper Paul Ssali. Sadly, Nsereko was murdered  in 1991, around his home in the Kololo area of Kampala, by unknown gunmen”.

Curiously, there is so much between Nigeria and Uganda. The Cranes, like the Super Eagles were known as Red Devils. They have an Uche Ikpeazu in Morocco and were managed by Harrison Okagbue between 1999 and 2001. Long before the former Rangers player, Uganda was led by a coach known as Otto Westerhof.

