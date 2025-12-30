Ndume Urges FG to Step Up Borno Resettlement Drive, Backs Zulum’s Humanitarian Push

• Distributes food, cash to IDPs, hosts Christmas luncheon

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





Former Senate Leader and Senator representing Borno South, Senator Ali Ndume, has called on the federal government to urgently intensify humanitarian support to Borno State to enable the resettlement, reconstruction and rehabilitation of victims displaced by over a decade of insurgency.

Ndume made the appeal while hosting Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) at a Christmas luncheon organised in collaboration with the Coalition of Christian Youths (Youth-CAN) for displaced persons taking refuge at the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Centre in Borno State.

In a statement issued by his media office and made available to journalists in Abuja, the event drew hundreds of IDPs, alongside traditional rulers, political leaders, religious figures, youth groups and other community stakeholders.

The lawmaker used the occasion to commend Borno State governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, describing him as a leader whose commitment to humanitarian recovery and post-conflict rebuilding across the state had been exceptional, particularly in hard-hit communities of Gwoza Local Government Area.

He said, “Out of the 27 local governments in Borno State, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum has shown uncommon love, courage and dedication to Gwoza and other conflict-affected areas.”

Responding to appeals by displaced persons who expressed readiness to return to their ancestral homes, the senator assured them of his intervention, pledging to personally engage Governor Zulum on their requests.

“It gladdens my heart that you have directly asked me to support your return home. We will ensure this happens. We are fortunate to have a governor who genuinely cares about his people, and I will take this matter up with him,” he assured.

Ndume also pledged to facilitate the safe and dignified return of IDPs currently taking refuge at the Minawao Camp in Cameroon to their various communities in Borno State.

As part of the humanitarian outreach, the senator announced the distribution of 200 bags of rice and cash assistance.

According to him, 30 bags were allocated to Youth-CAN, 20 bags for the Christmas luncheon, 100 bags for IDPs at the CAN Centre, while 50 bags were shared among IDPs in other camps across the state.

He further disclosed that similar Christmas engagements would be held at Bayan Dutse, noting that many of the displaced persons originated from communities such as Ngoshe, Ashigashiya, Pulka and other parts of Gwoza Local Government Area.

Earlier, the Chairman of Indigenous Pastors of Borno State, Rev. Waziri Dibal, expressed appreciation to Ndume for the gesture and appealed for sustained legislative and government intervention to ensure the return of displaced persons to their homes.

The Chairman of Borno State Christian Youths, Barrister Ephraim Yidawi, also commended the senator for his support and called for greater involvement of Christian youth organisations in the repatriation and reintegration of refugees returning from Cameroon.

Speaking on behalf of the IDPs, Dr. Yohana thanked Ndume for the material support and for personally attending the luncheon, describing his presence as a strong symbol of unity, inclusion and empathy.

Goodwill messages were also delivered by the APC Assistant Financial Secretary, Hon. Luka Apagu Mussa, and the Camp Chairman, Mr. John Gwoma Haghaya, who praised Ndume’s intervention and acknowledged Governor Zulum’s sustained humanitarian leadership.

The event ended with the serving of meals, traditional dance displays and communal celebrations, leaving the displaced persons with renewed hope and confidence in ongoing efforts to restore dignity and stability to their communities.