Final Group Games Loom Live on SuperSport

The Africa Cup of Nations group stage enters its decisive phase this week, with results from the second round of matches making the qualification picture clearer while setting up a tense final round of fixtures across the tournament.

The round has been dominated by narrow margins and mounting pressure, with Egypt, Nigeria and Algeria becoming the first teams to book places in the Round of 16.

Elsewhere, several groups remain finely balanced, ensuring the final group games will be played with little margin for error.

Nigeria qualified on Saturday night with a dramatic 3–2 victory over Tunisia. The Super Eagles appeared in full control after first-half goals from Victor Osimhen, Wilfred Ndidi and Ademola Lookman gave them a three-goal cushion, but a late Tunisian fightback ensured a nervy finish. The win moved Nigeria to six points and guaranteed progression with one game remaining.

Egypt also maintained a perfect record, edging South Africa 1–0 in a tightly contested encounter, while Algeria continued their efficient start with a 1–0 win over Burkina Faso. Senegal were held to a 1–1 draw by DR Congo, while defending champions Côte d’Ivoire and Cameroon cancelled each other out in a tense 1–1 stalemate.

Round Two also produced a historic moment for Benin, who claimed their first-ever AFCON victory with a 1–0 win over Botswana, keeping their hopes of reaching the knockout stage alive. Mozambique’s 3–2 comeback win against Gabon further underlined the unpredictability that has defined the tournament so far.

Attention now turns to the final group fixtures, with all games being broadcast on SuperSport.

Today, Nigeria will return to action against Uganda at 5:00 pm. With qualification secured, this offers an opportunity manage squad rotation ahead of the knockout rounds. Senegal face Benin later that evening at 8:00 pm, knowing qualification is still not assured.

Wednesday’s closing games include Algeria against Equatorial Guinea and Côte d’Ivoire versus Gabon, while Cameroon face Mozambique with qualification still hanging in the balance. With several groups still undecided, the battle for best third-place finishes is expected to dominate discussion as teams fight to remain in the tournament.

All matches will be shown live on SuperSport. Fans on DStv Yanga and GOtv Jolli can also enjoy Open Access throughout the AFCON period, as the tournament enters its final phase.