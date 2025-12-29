Group Backs N’Assembly’s Decision to Re-gazette Tax Laws, Says Calls For Suspension Unnecessary

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

A group, The Patriots has backed the decision of the National Assembly leadership to order the re-gazetting of the Tax Reform Acts.

It maintained that calls for suspension of implementation or repeal and re-enactment are unnecessary, constitutionally unsound and risk creating avoidable legal and fiscal uncertainty.

Recall that recently there have been allegations over discrepancies between the versions published in the Official Gazette of the tax law and the one passed by the National Assembly.

The group in a statement issued Sunday by its National Coordinator, Muhammad Dauda said it was important to state clearly that the Votes and Proceedings of 28th May, 2025 of the Senate and the House of Representatives constitute the authoritative records of the decisions of the National Assembly on these Acts.

It noted: “We are aware that these Votes and Proceedings were published as far back as 29th May, 2025, and have been in circulation since then.

“We have taken our time to carefully go through the harmonised copies of these Acts and the Votes and Proceedings, as well as the Conference Reports.

“Interestingly, we are yet to see any material discrepancies in the records of the National Assembly. It is also alleged that there are two versions of the Acts published in the Official Gazette. We are yet to ascertain this allegation.

“However, gazetting is a ministerial and administrative function, not a legislative responsibility. It exists to give the public notice of laws already validly enacted; it does not confer authority to alter, amend, or rewrite laws passed by the National Assembly.”

Accordingly, the group emphasised that any variance arising from administrative publication cannot override what both Houses of the National Assembly duly approved.

It added that while allegations of alterations are serious and must be addressed through appropriate internal machinery, it is settled in law that the burden of proof lies on those making such allegations.

The group noted: “We have carefully studied the allegations, and our findings revealed that there are no material alterations.

” Pending any judicial determination, Acts duly passed by the National Assembly remain valid and binding. Administrative irregularities, if any, cannot invalidate legislative Acts or justify undermining parliamentary authority.

“We totally agree with the leadership of the National Assembly that re-gazetting the Tax Acts in their correct form – as reflected in the harmonized clean copies, the Votes and Proceedings and the Conference Report – is proper, lawful and appropriate remedy.

“Calls for suspension of implementation or repeal and re-enactment are unnecessary, constitutionally unsound and risk creating avoidable legal and fiscal uncertainty.”

The group also commended the National Assembly leadership’s directive to the Clerk to the National Assembly to issue Certified True Copies of the Acts to members of the public upon request, as these promote transparency, legal certainty and public confidence.

“We urge all aggrieved persons and the general public to respect parliamentary records, support prompt re-gazetting of the Acts, and refrain from narratives that undermine the authority of democratic institutions,” it said.