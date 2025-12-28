Quintessence At 50: Celebrating Five Decades Of Artistry And Cultural Excellence

Yinka Olatunbosun

Nostalgia filled the air as Quintessence, Nigeria’s leading art, craft, and book gallery, marked its 50th anniversary on Saturday, November 8, at its elegant space on 285 Akin Olugbade Street, Ikoyi, Lagos.

For five decades, Quintessence has stood as a beacon of creativity and cultural preservation, nurturing indigenous artists and promoting African heritage through art, crafts, books, and fashion. Established in 1975 at the Falomo Shopping Centre in Ikoyi by the late Chief Aino Oni‑Okpaku and her husband, Gabriel Olusegun Oni‑Okpaku, the gallery later moved to Parkview and now sits in its serene Ikoyi location, continuing to inspire new generations of art lovers.

Today, the legacy lives on through their son, Jude Oni-Okpako, the Chief Executive Officer of Quintessence Nigeria Limited, who has successfully upheld the founders’ vision while introducing modern innovations to sustain the brand’s relevance.

The event drew friends, family, art enthusiasts, and dignitaries who gathered to celebrate an institution that has become synonymous with quality, originality, and cultural pride.

Quintessence’s space, known for its rich blend of rare artefacts, African-inspired fashion pieces such as adire and ankara—handcrafted bags, shoes, books, and art collections, came alive with music, colour, and warm tributes to a legacy built on passion and perseverance.

Delivering the keynote address titled “50 Years of Quintessence: Building Cultural Memory,” Arc. Bayo Odunlami, Managing Director and CEO of Design Group Nigeria, reflected on the humble beginnings of the gallery and the founders’ unwavering commitment to excellence.

“I can say one thing for sure,” Odunlami said, “When this journey started, we were very young, but we understood quality. Quintessence has maintained that quality for 50 years in an environment where quality is not always sustained. That alone is worth celebrating.”

Drawing parallels with his own experience managing a 72-year-old family business, Odunlami praised Oni-Okpako for upholding the family legacy with dedication and integrity.

“When you inherit something of quality, your success is defined by how well you pass it on to the next generation,” he said. “Keep your eye on the ball. Quality has no other definition. That’s what makes Quintessence—quintessential.”

He assured Oni-Okpako of continued support from the creative community, urging him to embrace innovation while preserving the spirit of authenticity that defines the brand.

In his response, Oni-Okpako expressed deep appreciation for the support and goodwill from friends and patrons over the years.

“It’s a lot of pressure moving an institution like this forward,” he admitted. “But it’s also rewarding. I have not only inherited a company built on quality but a community that supports and believes in what we do.”

He thanked the Quintessence family past and present for their contributions, adding that the vision remains to keep growing stronger while staying true to the gallery’s original ideals.

“The challenge,” he noted, “is to hand this over to the next generation even greater, stronger, bigger, and bolder.”

Also speaking, Mr. Vincent Aruofor, a member of the Quintessence board, recalled his initial doubts about the continuity of the brand after the passing of the founders. His fears, however, were soon allayed by Oni-Okpako’s leadership.

“I was a bit sceptical at first,” Aruofor said. “But Jude has proved himself. He listens, he innovates, and he has faced the challenges head-on. I am proud of what Quintessence has become under his watch.”

Among the dignitaries at the event were Pastor Ituah Ighodalo of Trinity House, Lagos, and Professor Austin Akinsete, both of whom commended the gallery for its enduring impact on Nigeria’s cultural landscape.

Guests were treated to a live musical performance by the Great Harmonious Band and a colourful cultural display, which added a festive touch to the evening’s reflective mood.